LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

Welcome to the season finale of primary Tuesday. Y’all, this primary season is over after tonight, and I know you’re going to miss our weekly time together. Don't be sad; let’s just enjoy the time we have to talk about primary election results.

This week, we’re keeping things close to the East Coast with primaries in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. All three states have statewide races on the ballot.

Let’s start today’s roundup in the First State. Incumbent Gov. John Carney (D-Del.) isn’t on the ballot, and those running to replace him include a trio of Democrats and a trio of Republicans. Two of the Democrats, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D-Del.) and New Castle County Executive Max Meyer, are running neck-and-neck, while State Rep. Mike Ramone (R-23rd District) is favored to win on the GOP side.

In the House race, State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-1st District) should win the seat in November because she will skate through this primary. Her two challengers won’t make enough of a dent in her lead.

In New Hampshire, the governor's race should be one to watch in November. Former senator Kelly Ayotte should wrap up the Republican nomination handily, while Joyce Craig faces down a couple of competitors that shouldn't prevent her from winning on the Democrat side.

Rhode Island's Senate race features Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) cruising through the Democrat primary. Two Republicans, Raymond McKay and Patricia Morgan, are facing off to take on Whitehouse in November.

Polls will close by 8 p.m. Eastern in all three states. You'll be able to see the most up-to-date results below, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ. Stay tuned for even more coverage and analysis of this crazy election season.

