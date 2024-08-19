House Committees Release Bombshell Impeachment Inquiry Report

On the day that the Democrats are set to honor Joe Biden for his years of service — and to essentially send him off into the sunset — the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and House Ways and Means Committee released their report into the impeachment inquiry that explored whether Biden committed impeachable offenses alongside various family members. The 293-page document is a bombshell, and even though it stopped short of accusing the president of certain crimes, it did recommend impeachment.

Today, we are releasing our report on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, finding he committed impeachable offenses.



The evidence produced by our impeachment inquiry is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting… pic.twitter.com/4PHYqjqEnO — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 19, 2024

The Associated Press reports that the impeachment inquiry “covers familiar ground, asserting the Biden family traded on its ‘brand’ in business ventures in corrupt ways that rise to the Constitution’s high bar for impeachment.” It’s also interesting that the final report came out after the Democrats booted Biden from the top of the 2024 ticket.

“The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the Committees is egregious,” the report states in its introduction. “President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family. Not one of these transactions would have occurred, but for Joe Biden’s official position in the United States government. This pattern of conduct ensured his family — who provided no legitimate services — lived a lavish lifestyle.”

The committees allege that the Biden family received $27 million in payment from foreign business associates along with $8 million in loans from domestic and foreign sources. Despite the fact that Hunter Biden insisted that he never included his father in his business deals, testimony revealed that Hunter relied on Biden père to sell the “Biden brand” and present his years of experience feeding at the federal trough as proof that companies should do business with the Biden family.

The AP tries its best to paint a sympathetic picture of the Bidens, reporting, “Much of the focus of the report is not on Biden’s time as president, but on the years when the Biden family was in turmoil after the 2015 death of his oldest son, Beau, and as the vice president was bowing out of elected office, declining to run for president in 2016.” At the same time, the pattern of Hunter Biden bringing his father in to close deals persisted, even when things weren’t going well for the family.

“The Constitution’s remedy for a President’s flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate,” the report brutally recommends. “Despite the cheapening of the impeachment power by Democrats in recent years, the House’s decision to pursue articles of impeachment must not be made lightly. As such, this report endeavors to present the evidence gathered to date so that all Members of the House may assess the extent of President Biden’s corruption.”

Interestingly enough, the Democrats may have done the dirty work of getting rid of Biden so unceremoniously in the late days of the presidential campaign. Still, over a year of investigation and testimony proved that the president is a corrupt bureaucrat who traded on his years of public sector experience to enrich himself and his family. What will happen next?

Read the report in its entirety here:

2024.08.19 Report of the Impeachment Inquiry of Joseph R. Biden Jr. President of the United States by PJ Media on Scribd