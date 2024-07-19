The Student Loan Forgiveness Pandering Continues Even as Courts Strike Down Past Efforts

One of Joe Biden’s most transparent attempts to curry favor with voters is his student loan forgiveness scheme. He has tried time and time again to wipe away student loan debt on the backs of taxpayers.

I busted my rear end in high school to earn scholarships, and I know plenty of other people who did. Other family and friends worked their way through college to finish debt-free. Still more didn’t go to college at all. Why should we have to pay for somebody’s loans for their puppetry arts or gender studies degree?

Biden and his minions haven’t let the unfairness of the idea of using taxpayer money to benefit people in over their heads with student loan debt from stopping him. Nor have they worried too much about that pesky separation of powers.

Thankfully, the courts keep stepping in to swat Biden’s loan-forgiveness stunts down. The most recent example of this came on Thursday when the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals put parts of the administration's latest attempt to soak taxpayers for votes on hold. Reuters reports that the court “granted a request by seven Republican-led states to put on hold parts of the U.S. Department of Education's debt relief plan that had not already been blocked by a lower-court judge.”

Last month, U.S. District Judge John Ross blocked part of a loan forgiveness scheme under the Biden administration's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan. The 8th Circuit decision halted the rest of that effort, at least temporarily.

“That plan provides more generous terms than past income-based repayment plans, lowering monthly payments for eligible borrowers and allowing those whose original principal balances were $12,000 or less to have their debt forgiven after 10 years,” explains Reuters.

Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey brought the motion to block this loan forgiveness stunt. The attorneys general of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Dakota, Ohio, and Oklahoma joined Bailey in filing the motion.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration is doing its best Billy Mays impersonation, announcing, “But wait — there’s more” student loan forgiveness.

“President Biden has announced a new student loan bailout for 35,000 borrowers through ‘Public Service Loan Forgiveness,’ a program that Biden says has brought the total number of people getting debt relief from his administration to 4.76 million,” reported Fox Business on Thursday. “Under the new plan, eligible public service workers get an average of $35,000 in debt relief, a statement from Biden's administration said, totaling about $1.2 billion.”

"These 35,000 borrowers approved for forgiveness today are public service workers – teachers, nurses, law enforcement officials, and first responders who have dedicated their lives to strengthening their communities," read a White House statement. "And because of the fixes we made to Public Service Loan Forgiveness, they will now have more breathing room to support themselves and their families."

Okay, so it’s hard to oppose forgiving the student loans of people like police officers and nurses without sounding like a jerk, but this latest move is so galling because it comes after the White House has tried so many times to pander with student loan forgiveness. How much more obvious can these people be?

