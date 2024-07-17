One Vital Industry Has a Major Backer in JD Vance

Donald Trump’s selection of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) for his Vice President has made waves for plenty of reasons. Some folks think that Trump made a solid pick, while others aren’t so sure. I haven’t seen many people who are on the fence about Vance.

Advertisement

One thing that Vance does bring to the ticket is blue-collar cred that contrasts nicely with Trump’s gold-plated image. It’s not an act, either; all you have to do is read the book or watch the film version of Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” to witness the hardships he’s had to overcome.

Vance’s affinity and concern for blue-collar Americans show up in some of his legislative actions as well. It’s this habit of putting his money where his mouth is that has won Vance the respect of the trucking industry.

FreightWaves reports:

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance, who was named by Trump as his pick for vice president on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, is a co-sponsor of the Truck Parking Improvement Act, which dedicates $755 million in grant money over the next three years specifically for expanding truck parking. He is also a cosponsor of the DRIVE Act, which would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from requiring trucks to be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed, a highly controversial rulemaking that FMCSA has scheduled for May 2025.

Both legislative initiatives are priorities of the logistics industry. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has lobbied for legislation like these two bills for years.

“We’re a non-partisan organization, but unabashedly pro-trucker,” OOIDA spokesman George O’Connor said to FreightWaves. “We’ll work with anyone and everyone who supports our members’ priorities, regardless of party affiliation. There’s no question that it’s helpful to have someone advising the President with a proven pro-trucker legislative record.”

Advertisement

Recommended: What JD Vance Brings to the Ticket That No VP Candidate Has Brought Since 1880

What impact could these two bills bring to the industry? The DRIVE Act undoes federal regulations that would require speed governors on tractor-trailers, while the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would help create more opportunities for truckers to park safely.

“Most folks probably don’t realize that 70% of American freight is transported by truck, yet incredibly there is only 1 parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road,” explains OOIDA President Todd Spencer.

Who is JD Vance and what does he mean for trucking?



According to @OOIDA he was a co-sponsor of their top two legislative priorities



The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act (funds for parking) and the DRIVE Act (anti-speed limiters) pic.twitter.com/3pRiEiqhhK — Dooner 🏴‍☠️ (@TimothyDooner) July 15, 2024

In addition to the trucking-friendly legislation, Vance is in favor of getting rid of tax breaks for electric vehicles, including electric commercial trucks. He also supports a rail safety measure that Democrats have spearheaded after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Trump has long expressed his support for the trucking industry, especially independent owner-operators, so having Vance on the ticket should solidify the backing of this vital sector of the economy. It’s encouraging to see this presidential ticket standing behind the lifeblood of our supply chain.

Advertisement

You can help us take on the left with unvarnished truth and a rollicking sense of humor by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Not only does your VIP membership net you some terrific benefits — exclusive content, podcasts, access to the comments section, and an ad-free experience — but it also helps us stay independent and avoid the self-appointed gatekeepers of the left-wing narrative.

VIP Gold gives you even more, with VIP benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites and live chats like Five O’Clock Somewhere. It’s all a great value on its own, but for a limited time, if you use the promo code MAGA24, you’ll get 60% off! Become a PJ Media VIP today!