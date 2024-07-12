Introducing Another Exciting Faith Podcast From PJ Media!

Earlier this week, PJ Media launched a new faith podcast, "The Intersection of Faith and Politics." Co-hosts Paula Bolyard, PJ Media's Managing Editor, and columnist Lincoln Brown are tackling the issues of the day from a Christian perspective. Paula and Lincoln made a terrific debut, and you can check it out here.

I'm excited to announce another faith podcast, and this is one that we've had in the works for a long time. As far back as April 2023, when I made a guest appearance on my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser's "Kruiser Kabana" podcast, we began batting around the idea of a faith podcast. We did a couple of Kabana episodes with just the two of us, and we even dry-ran what would become the format of our faith podcast in an episode with Ricochet's Jon Gabriel.

Our premise was simple: Kruiser as a Catholic and I as an evangelical would talk to Christian and Jewish believers about how they live out their faith in their everyday lives. No politics (or at least minimal politics), just faith.

Last fall, we recorded what was supposed to be the debut episode of this podcast, but audio issues scuttled it, which was a shame because we had such a fun conversation. Kruiser and I agonized for months about branding — What do you call an ecumenical show without using the clunky word "ecumenical"? I don't remember how, but we somehow settled on the perfect name: "Faith All Over the Place."

A couple of weeks ago, Kruiser and I invited the guest from that bad audio episode to become our first repeat guest on our first episode. (Don't try to analyze it; just go with it.)

I've said all this to say that I'm pleased to announce the debut of "Faith All Over the Place"! Our first guest is comedian, sitcom writer, podcaster, and author Paul Kerensa. Paul hosts one of my favorite podcasts, "The British Broadcasting Century," which is how I came to know him.

We had a tremendous conversation where we talked about how to express one's Christian faith through comedy, a new dawn of faith in the UK, and comedy as the last bastion of free speech. We also discussed how people of faith can find common ground despite the other differences in their world — and talked about heat waves.

I'm so excited for you to hear this conversation and to get to know Paul.

I hope you'll join us for this journey as we talk to people of faith from all walks of life. About once a month — maybe more often — Kruiser and I will have another conversation that we hope will uplift, entertain, and inspire.

Here's the cool thing about this podcast: it's on the free side! You can share it with your friends who aren't VIPs. We're already on Spotify, and we'll be on Apple soon; that means you'll be able to listen to Kruiser and me and our guests on 1.5 speed.

Even though this podcast is free, so much of what we do is possible because of the support of our VIPs. VIP members get exclusive content, the podcasts behind the paywall, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. They also help us keep the lights on, so to speak, and help us strike back against demonetization, censorship, and throttling.

I hope you'll consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. You can get 50% off by signing up with the code SAVEAMERICA, and your support helps us tremendously.