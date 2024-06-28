'Go Woke, Go Broke' in Reverse: Tractor Supply Abandons DEI and Other Left-Wing Initiatives

We’re so used to companies going all out for Pride Month that when a corporation backs off from the wokeness, it gets our attention. It’s a rare thing to see “go woke, go broke” happen in reverse.

Tractor Supply Company is doing the right thing. For generations, Tractor Supply has been a brand that caters to rural America. With over 2,000 stores in 49 states, people in rural areas love shopping at their stores. From feed and seed to clothing and boots, Tractor Supply has so much to offer people in “flyover country.”

But Tractor Supply began to act like everybody else in corporate America under CEO Hal Lawton. At the beginning of the month, Robby Starbuck exposed the wokeness that Tractor Supply was experiencing at the corporate level:

It’s time to expose Tractor Supply.



It’s one of the most beloved brands in 🇺🇸 by conservatives but what do they REALLY stand for under CEO @hallawton’s leadership?



• LGBTQIA+ training for employees

• Funding pride/drag events

• They have a DEI Council

• Funding sex changes… pic.twitter.com/F4tvNmNZ9f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2024

When word got out about what Lawton was doing with Tractor Supply, the company’s stock took a hit. Customers made their voices heard, and for once, a company listened.

On Thursday, Lawton sent an email to employees admitting that “it has become clear to me over the last few weeks that some of the actions we have taken as a company have veered us off course, losing our balance as we work to serve and reflect the values and perspectives of all our customers and Team Members-those we care about so much.”

Then the company posted a statement promising to live up to the company’s Mission and Values:

We are passionate about being good neighbors in our hometowns because without you, we would not be what we are. It is imperative to us that our customers' hard-earned dollars are taking care of our Team Members and the communities we all love. As you supported us, we have invested millions of dollars in veteran causes, emergency response, animal shelters, state fairs, rodeos and farmers markets. We have also invested in the future of rural America. We are the largest supporter of FFA and have longstanding relationships with 4-H and other educational organizations.

After admitting that customers told the company that it “disappointed them” the statement listed specific steps that Tractor Supply would take:

Going forward, we will ensure our activities and giving tie directly to our business. For instance, this means we will: ﻿﻿﻿No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign ﻿﻿﻿Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business ﻿﻿﻿Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns ﻿﻿﻿Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment ﻿﻿﻿Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts.

Tractor Supply did the right thing and the smart thing. Not only should this decision affect the company’s bottom line, but it also should endear it to the customers who shop there and support it the most. I'm proud of Tractor Supply, and I know plenty of people who will continue to shop there.

