The Left Wants to Hold on to Power, but We're the Resistance

I'm sure you saw the news last week about Judge Arthur Engoron's insane $355 million judgment against Donald Trump in the New York fraud trial. The creepy Engoron made up his mind that Trump and his sons were guilty before the trial had even begun. It was a travesty of justice and an egregious example of how desperate the left is to neutralize Trump and hold on to power.

We're starting to see repercussions from Engoron's decision. Matt wrote on Monday about how investor Kevin O'Leary has said that the decision is likely to dissuade real estate investors from choosing the Empire State for future projects. But there's another ripple effect from the Engoron verdict that does my heart good.

There's a movement among some truck drivers to refuse shipments to New York City as a show of solidarity with Trump. "It's unclear how widespread the boycott will be or what impact it might have on deliveries to the city," reports Freightwaves. "As of Monday morning, 'Boycott NYC' and 'Truckers for Trump' were trending on X."

It's a working-class, grassroots movement, as the posts and videos on X demonstrate.

Language warning:

I took that video down from Friday bc it went viral and my Grandson seen it on Tik Tok



No one's got to me ... I heard what drivers were saying and I'm hearing some of that today



I ain't scared of shit. I grew up in Chicago



I stand with Trump 💯% Truckers for Trump… pic.twitter.com/XhvtHF9CUq — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 19, 2024

I vow that I will not make one delivery to New York. NONE! Who's with me? Truckers for Trump! — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) February 17, 2024

I’ve been to NYC plenty of times, running shuttle routes from Atlanta to several breweries in NYC and Brooklyn. I stopped for two reasons; hellish driving and Covid restrictions, and now I have more reasons to never return there.



So, I say this with absolute conviction, when the… pic.twitter.com/kniXlEorzE — Zayy The Truck Driver (@BrokenSword25) February 19, 2024

Overnight, liberals have all become experts on the trucking industry.

Currently, America needs 85K truckers to fill the demand.

I think my job is safe

Liberals are a joke. #BoycottNY#MAGA #Trump2024 #TruckersForTrump pic.twitter.com/SwuzeqZPIf — The Real Trucker Jake 🇺🇸 (@bigskyfit) February 19, 2024

I've mentioned before the affinity that I have for the trucking industry. My dad drove a truck when I was young, and he took me on some of his routes. I know that truckers are the lifeblood of our supply chain, so more power to these guys. It remains to be seen how much of an impact these truckers will have, but I'm proud of their efforts to stand on principle.

My congressman, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), owns a trucking company, so I reached out to his office for comment. I didn't hear back from his staff in time, but I did find a tweet of his:

The recent ruling against President Trump and his family in NY is a disgrace to our great country.



Americans deserve a legal system built on the rule of law, not lawfare.



I stand with our truckers! https://t.co/eRzu0VsJbC — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 19, 2024

The left wants to gobble up as much power as it can, and we've seen what Democrats are trying to do to Donald Trump because they see him as a threat. They won't stop with him. You and I and anyone who believes in freedom and truth are in their sights. We conservatives are the resistance against this wholesale attempt to shut down anyone who stands in the left's way.

