Biden's Allies Are Threatening No Labels and Other Third-Party Options

The Democrats know there’s blood in the water heading into the 2024 election, but they can’t bring themselves to admit that their biggest liability is tying their hopes to the reelection of Joe Biden. It’s not looking good for the left’s favorite octogenarian to get a second term.

At the same time, today’s Democrats are so obsessed with maintaining power against all odds that they can’t abide the idea of voters having a choice. This, of course, is why they’re trying so hard to go after Donald Trump — and don’t think they wouldn’t do this to any other Republican frontrunner. It’s also why Democrats and their never-Trump “Republican” useful idiots are beginning to target No Labels, one of the third-party options that stands to funnel some votes away from Biden.

“Are the Democrats and Biden’s allies scared?” asks National Review’s Jim Geraghty in his Thursday newsletter. “They sure act like they’re scared.”

Geraghty points out that some of these efforts to take out anyone and anything that stands in Biden’s way have been going on for a couple of months. In December, Semafor’s Shelby Talcott detailed a call that included Democrats and other never-Trumpers discussing how to neutralize the No Labels threat.

“The call, organized by the center-left Democratic group Third Way with the help of the progressive Move On, also included representatives of End Citizens United, the Lincoln Project, American Bridge, Public Citizen, and Reproductive Freedom for All,” Talcott reported. “Attendees included prominent anti-Trump Republicans Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol, former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, and an aide to the Democratic billionaire Reid Hoffman, Dmitri Mehlhorn.”

Participants on the call discussed how to dissuade a list of moderates, “including: former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Will Hurd; sitting Republican Governors Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire; former Republican governors Jon Huntsman of Utah and Larry Hogan of Maryland” from hitching their wagons to No Labels’ star. And some of the discussion flirted with Corleone-level rhetoric.

“If you think you were vetted when you ran for governor, you’re insane,” one unhinged speaker said to a hypothetical candidate. “That was nothing. We are going to come at you with every gun we can possibly find. We did not do that with Jill Stein or Gary Johnson, we should have, and we will not make that mistake again.”

Fast forward to January, and we learned that Democrat groups filed suit against No Labels attempting to stop the loose group from using its donations to promote its efforts. The groups allege that No Labels is behaving like a political party without actually being one.

“For months, the centrist group No Labels has stockpiled cash and diligently worked to secure ballot access for a potential third-party presidential bid, striking fear among allies of President Joe Biden that the effort could siphon away votes and hand the White House to Donald Trump,” reported the Associated Press on Jan. 24. “Now, with a rematch between Biden and Trump looking likely, two Democratic-aligned groups this week filed campaign finance complaints, hoping to crimp No Labels’ pipeline of campaign cash and force the group to follow the same rules as formal political parties.”

Now the Washington Post reports that the Democrats are ratcheting up the panic over No Labels and other third-party candidates.

“Democratic alarm over third-party challengers spoiling President Biden’s reelection has been growing in recent weeks, prompting a new push both inside the party and among allied outside groups to step up their efforts fighting back,” writes Michael Sherer at the Post.

Of course, Democrats aren’t just worried about No Labels. They’re also targeting other candidates, including shiny object Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., WTF candidate Cornel West, and left-wing presidential retread Jill Stein.

The wave of third-party candidates “has prompted groups such as the Democratic opposition research effort American Bridge to reallocate staff to focus on third-party candidates, while other groups such as Third Way have launched major efforts to dissuade support for No Labels. Another group called Citizens to Save our Republic, led by former House minority leader Richard Gephardt (D-Mo.), called on all third-party candidates this week to sign a pledge to leave the race in six swing states by July 1 if they have not qualified in enough states to win the electoral college and have not polled competitively.”

Dick Gephardt? For real? Why not exhume Tip O’Neill or James Buchanan to see what they think?

“Remember, democracy dies in darkness, except when it gets attacked in broad daylight by the president’s allies, attempting to keep other candidates off the ballot,” Geraghty concludes.

The Biden camp and these Lincoln Project and Bulwark tools who aid and abet them don't want anyone to stand in the way of Joe waltzing into another term. Because they don't think they can win fair and square, they're even playing Mafia games to try to reach their goals. Shame on them.