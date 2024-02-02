The New Colonizers

In centuries past, European nations took hold of parts of Africa and established colonies. These colonization projects were a mixed bag. They did bring some modernization to the continent, but often the colonizers treated native Africans unfairly.

There’s a new form of colonization happening in Africa, and it’s happening at the hands of Pope Francis and his decision to cave to the Pride Cult. The pontiff’s decision to allow priests and bishops to pronounce blessings on same-sex couples isn’t sitting well with church officials in Africa.

“The bishop of Lira Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok, has launched a campaign against all forms of LGBTQ identity or activism in northern Uganda, calling LGBTQ advocates to repent and seek God’s blessings,” reports Religion News Service (RNS).

“It’s shameful to see some people promoting sin and luring people to join in committing sin,” Wanok said. “People must not accept homosexuality because it’s a mockery of God, our creator.”

The push from Francis — and more secular Western sources — to accommodate the LGBTQugh movement smacks of a 21st-century version of colonialism.

“As Africans, we should be very careful and not accept everything white people tell us,” Ugandan catechist Charles Kiwuwa told RNS. “They have told us that polygamy is a sin because they know most Africans embrace it and that homosexuality is righteousness because we disagree.”

“As a church, we have decided to fight homosexuality to save our children and the country from collapsing because the Bible teaches us that homosexuality is evil, as read in Genesis Chapters 18 and 19,” Rev. Richard Nyombi said to RNS.

One commenter from Uganda in the RNS article expressed gratitude to the British for bringing Christianity to parts of Africa — even though much of Africa was Christian long before Europe accepted Christianity. But the commenter added that this movement to accept the sin of homosexuality comes from church leaders who “have allowed the message to be corrupted because of lukewarm ‘Christianity.’”

But don’t worry: Pope Francis is convinced that Africa will come around eventually, as Reuters reports.

"Those who protest vehemently belong to small ideological groups," Francis told Italian newspaper La Stampa. "A special case are Africans: for them homosexuality is something 'bad' from a cultural point of view, they don't tolerate it." "But in general, I trust that gradually everyone will be reassured by the spirit of the 'Fiducia Supplicans' declaration by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith: it aims to include, not divide," the pope said.

It’s an awfully condescending statement for the pope to make. But it’s also telling that Pope Francis, just like progressives of all stripes, believes that everyone, including Africa, is going to simply fall in line with the Pride Cult.

Dr. Albert Mohler discussed the schism between the pontiff and African church leaders on his podcast on Wednesday, pointing out that “the word colonization here or colonizing is very morally significant, because — you know — Western liberals have been real clear to call out the sins of colonizing and the sins of the entire colonialization movement.”

Mohler added that “it is really interesting that you have these African authorities coming back and saying, ‘Well, the very people supposedly now say they're against colonization, they're the people who are colonizing us in terms of their western, liberal, progressive, secular, unbiblical morality.’"

Africa is subject to a new kind of colonization right now, but it’s not alone. All over the world, people who believe in traditional morality are under assault from the LGBTQetc lobby. The Pride Cult believes that it’s on the “right side of history,” while those of us who believe in the timeless values that the Bible and thousands of years of orthodoxy promote are behind the times.

The LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) crowd won’t stop trying to colonize until everyone has fallen sway to immorality. But the brave church leaders in Africa are holding firm. We should stand with them. It’s time to pray for our African brothers and sisters who are standing strong, and we must do the same. Don’t fall for the colonizers; after all, for Christians, it’s more important to be on the right side of eternity than on the right side of history.

