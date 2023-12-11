Georgia Couple Continues Christmas Tradition After Disaster Thanks to the Generosity of Others

One of the most fun things about the holiday season is Christmas lights. Just about every community has that one house where the owner goes all out to decorate the house and yard with lights. That property becomes an impromptu tourist attraction, with people from surrounding areas visiting to take part in the Christmas joy.

In Fayetteville, Ga., south of Atlanta, Mike and Gwen Gaddy own one of those houses. For 36 years, the Gaddys have spent months out of the year turning their property into a Christmas wonderland for the season. Then tragedy struck this summer when a fire destroyed the barn where the Gaddys kept their decorations.

On top of the decorations, the fire destroyed tractors that the Gaddys used on their farm and other vintage farm equipment that they collected.

"I am really upset that all the wiring that makes everything come on is gone. All of the stakes that stand the display. Our carousel is burned up. Our very first piece ‘Ho-Ho-Ho’ is burned up," Gwen Gaddy told Fox 5 Atlanta when the fire consumed their decorations back in August.

At the time, though they didn't know what they were going to do, the Gaddys were determined to keep going.

"It’s going to go on. It may be a little bit different, but it’s going to be out there," Gwen told Fox 5.

After the fire, the Gaddys had people asking what they could do. The couple didn't want to ask for money, so Gwen set up something like a registry where people could purchase supplies and pitch in.

In November, Gwen told 11 Alive, "I'm telling you, in four or five days, we had a whole room full of materials. And he got to work." Mike and Gwen Gaddy's son even rebuilt the couple's "Ho-Ho-Ho" decoration. By the middle of the month, the Gaddys announced that they would be open for their 36th season of Christmas fun.

The Gaddys have teamed up with Toys for Tots for the 16th year to collect toys for kids in need. Visitors from throughout metro Atlanta have visited the light show so far, including one couple who made a life-changing decision a couple of weekends ago.

A community united to help keep a Christmas tradition going. That's one of the best manifestations of the spirit of the season, and it's not lost on the Gaddys.

"We don't even know how to thank everybody," Gwen told 11 Alive. "We could not have completed it without their help."

