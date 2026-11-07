Illegal Alien Caught With Stolen Car Full of Guns Near White House to Kill Trump

When authorities arrested a man in a stolen vehicle near the White House, they found a rifle, two handguns, and plenty of ammo. It turns out that man is a Venezuelan illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

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These are the kind of villains Democrats want in our country, and I do mean want, because a huge portion of the party either smeared Charlie Kirk or expressed joy at his death and openly say they want the same thing to happen to Trump and other Republicans. A Center for Strategic Politics poll this year found a third of Democrats would be happy to hear of Trump’s assassination, while a fourth said they’d be indifferent. Only about four out of 10 Democrats said they’d feel some concern.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested by US Secret Service last night in a stolen vehicle near the White House with a rifle, two handguns, and ammo is a Venezuelan illegal alien who threatened to kill President Trump and was previously caught and released at the Texas border in 2024 by the Biden administration. Per DHS, last night, Secret Service agents saw a man acting suspiciously in a vehicle on Constitution Ave. near the White House. When agents approached it, the suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, told them he was hearing voices in his head telling him to come to DC to kill President Trump. A search of the car revealed he had an AR-15 style rifle, a Mac 10, a Glock-43x, and ammo. The car was also stolen. He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property. ICE has placed a detainer on him with US Marshals, who currently have him in custody. DHS says he crossed the TX border illegally in March 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden admin. DHS Sec. Mullin is praising the Secret Service agents: “Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place. This is just an example of the incredible work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026

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The Department of Homeland Security shared details on the latest incident with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. Secret Service agents noticed a vehicle on Constitution Ave. on Thursday night with a driver who was acting suspiciously. The suspect told agents there were voices in his head that had instructed him to go to Washington, D.C., and assassinate Trump.

Agents found an AR-15-style rifle, a Mac-10, a Glock-43x, and ammo. They subsequently identified the alien as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, an illegal alien the Biden administration released into the country. From Melugin:

He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property. ICE has placed a detainer on him with US Marshals, who currently have him in custody. DHS says he crossed the TX border illegally in March 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden admin.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised Secret Service and emphasized that Guanipo Chrinos should never have been here.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran commented, “This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans.”

He continued, “This incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House complex. While our personnel are trained to respond to situations like this and we remain confident in our tactics, we are alarmed by the increase in threat cases that continue to arise. The Secret Service will continue expanding our focus on proactively investigating and identifying individuals who make threats to our protectees, in order to disrupt threats before they arrive in Washington.”

Assassination attempts on Trump aren’t likely to stop under a Democrat Congress.