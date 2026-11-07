DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Illegal Alien Caught With Stolen Car Full of Guns Near White House to Kill Trump

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 07, 2026 3:41 PM
Advertisement
Illegal Alien Caught With Stolen Car Full of Guns Near White House to Kill Trump
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

When authorities arrested a man in a stolen vehicle near the White House, they found a rifle, two handguns, and plenty of ammo. It turns out that man is a Venezuelan illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

These are the kind of villains Democrats want in our country, and I do mean want, because a huge portion of the party either smeared Charlie Kirk or expressed joy at his death and openly say they want the same thing to happen to Trump and other Republicans. A Center for Strategic Politics poll this year found a third of Democrats would be happy to hear of Trump’s assassination, while a fourth said they’d be indifferent. Only about four out of 10 Democrats said they’d feel some concern.

Recommended
Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller Matt Margolis Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them. Matt Margolis
Advertisement

Recommended: Miller and Hegseth Ready to Take on Dems’ Onslaught

The Department of Homeland Security shared details on the latest incident with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. Secret Service agents noticed a vehicle on Constitution Ave. on Thursday night with a driver who was acting suspiciously. The suspect told agents there were voices in his head that had instructed him to go to Washington, D.C., and assassinate Trump.

Agents found an AR-15-style rifle, a Mac-10, a Glock-43x, and ammo. They subsequently identified the alien as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, an illegal alien the Biden administration released into the country. From Melugin:

He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.

ICE has placed a detainer on him with US Marshals, who currently have him in custody. DHS says he crossed the TX border illegally in March 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden admin. 

Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised Secret Service and emphasized that Guanipo Chrinos should never have been here.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran commented, “This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans.”

He continued, “This incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House complex. While our personnel are trained to respond to situations like this and we remain confident in our tactics, we are alarmed by the increase in threat cases that continue to arise. The Secret Service will continue expanding our focus on proactively investigating and identifying individuals who make threats to our protectees, in order to disrupt threats before they arrive in Washington.”

Assassination attempts on Trump aren’t likely to stop under a Democrat Congress.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | WHITE HOUSE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller

Why Democrats Are Crashing Out Over Stephen Miller

Matt Margolis
Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

Matt Margolis
It Feels Like the Calm Before the Storm. Should We Expect the Unexpected?

It Feels Like the Calm Before the Storm. Should We Expect the Unexpected?

Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos