Trump Issues Proclamation Ahead of Gold Star Mothers’ Day

President Donald Trump issued his annual tribute ahead of Gold Star Mothers and Family’s Day on September 27.

The last Sunday in September has, for almost a century, honored the mothers of fallen heroes. The symbolism of the gold star, however, became common during World War II. Many families with loved ones in the military put up service flags with blue stars. If a military man never came home, his grieving family replaced the blue star with a gold star. There is even a foundation of American Gold Star Mothers to provide community support. More recently, the holiday to honor mothers of fallen troops expanded to include all family members of fallen U.S. military.

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Trump praised the heroism of fallen troops in his proclamation while acknowledging, “The supreme sacrifice paid by every fallen warrior is borne in perpetual sorrow and profound anguish by the loved ones left behind.”

He continued, “Gold Star Families endure the unfathomable — burying their Soldier, Sailor, Marine, Airman, Guardian, or Coast Guardsman who fell protecting our birthright of freedom. In an instant, their lives are forever changed; their future plans, hopes, and dreams are replaced by a folded flag, medals, awards, precious pictures, and cherished memories. In spite of incalculable loss, many bereaved often turn their grief into resolve, selflessly devoting themselves to service and outreach efforts in aid of those who have lost a family member in the Armed Forces. In communities nationwide, they support military members, families, and veterans and bring hope and healing to other shattered souls.”

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In this way, Gold Star Families honor the memories of their fallen heroes. Trump promised to help honor and promote the legacies of those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice. “To that end, I was proud to recently establish the first-ever Military Spouse Commission, whose members — the spouses of our Nation’s highest-ranking military leaders and officials — bring more than 544 years of combined military family experience and a deep understanding of the sacrifices made on the home front,” he boasted.

The president proudly explained, “As part of this important work, they are finding solutions to the challenges facing military families, including strengthening deployment-readiness.” Trump also mentioned the Department of War’s Gold Star Advisory Council. “Under my leadership, our Nation will always support those who have stood beside our fallen warriors — patriots who kept their oath to our Republic to the very end — and together, we will keep faith with their families and forever honor their sacrifices,” he vowed.

Trump concluded, “Today, the First Lady joins me in prayer, sympathy, and gratitude for every American whose loved one gave the last full measure of devotion. As Commander in Chief, I pledge to do everything in my power to love and support them and to valiantly safeguard the blessed freedom their spouses, children, and parents died to defend.”

The official Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day will be on Sunday, September 27. On that date, take the time to participate in an event for, send messages to, or at least pray for Gold Star Families, especially those who recently lost their family members during the Iran conflict.

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