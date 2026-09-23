The Utah USPS Worker Who Dumped Hundreds of Ballots

There are so many election fraudsters ending up in handcuffs these days that it is hard to keep up. The latest charges are against a former postal worker in Utah.

Advertisement

The Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed the indictment Tuesday against former U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee Damon Matai Seei, who now faces a federal grand jury on charges of “unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail.” But we’re not talking just any old mail — in this case, it's hundreds of ballots. In other words, Seei was manipulating election results and negating voters’ voices.

“When American voters lawfully cast their vote, they should feel confident that it is counted,” insisted Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter. And U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah agreed, “When the defendant allegedly threw away the mail he was entrusted to deliver, he also threw away the chance for those citizens to exercise their right to vote.”

Authorities believe that when USPS sent Seei to deliver some 300 primary mail-in ballots — and other mail — in June to Eagle Mountain residents, he instead went to a church parking lot and tossed ballots and some other items in the dumpster. The DOJ provided a picture of the dumpster as part of its press release.

In response to the indictment, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Acting Executive Associate Director John A. Condon commented, “Every eligible voter deserves confidence that our elections are lawful, secure, and fair. Homeland Security Investigations supports the integrity of the voting process by working closely with the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and our law enforcement partners to investigate alleged federal criminal violations that may undermine election integrity, including unlawful voting, fraudulent voter registration, false claims of U.S. citizenship, identity fraud, and document fraud.”

Related: 16 Months of Zero Border Releases and a Crackdown on Illegal Alien Voting

Besides his first appearance at Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse on September 22, Seei is set to appear in court on November 30. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd C. Bouton for the District of Utah is in charge of prosecuting Seei’s case.

Unfortunately, this is not the first scandal involving USPS and ballots, but it is significant that this occurred even in the red state of Utah. “Postal Service employees entrusted with delivering mail must uphold the highest standards of integrity,” said U.S. Postal Service Assistant Inspector General of Investigation Robert Kwalwasser. “Those who destroy mail intended for recipients will be held accountable for their criminal actions. Special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting the integrity of Postal Service operations through thorough investigations and continued collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Advertisement

Both the DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security are busily involved in investigating and prosecuting election fraud cases now. And the sad part is, they are certainly not going to run out of that kind of work anytime soon, especially in an election year.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.