Vandals Damage Charlie Kirk Statue in Arizona With Ghoulish Paint Job

For the first anniversary of Charlie Kirk‘s assassination on September 10, a Turning Point USA chapter in Phoenix unveiled a new statue, honoring the free speech martyr. But vandals have already splashed red paint on the statue and drawn an X over Charlie’s face on a large banner. Leftists are sick, mentally and morally.

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Wow. The newly unveiled statue of Charlie Kirk at @TPUSA HQ has already been vandalized with red paint. So sickening. We cannot coexist with this evil. https://t.co/4MX2G6elLQ — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) September 13, 2026

LGBTQ radical Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk purely because Kirk fearlessly expressed truths which Robinson found uncomfortable and infuriating. Charlie Kirk was a courageous warrior for America, but he was always charitable and always willing to talk with any person who disagreed with him. And yet he died a murder victim, and millions of leftists have celebrated that assassination ever since. Tragically, we cannot talk with people that evil. They want us dead, and they are only disappointed more conservatives have not died in assassinations.

Based on the clip that Arizona’s Family KTVK 3TV shared below, and the image above, it appears the vandals deliberately splashed the red paint on the neck and front of the Charlie Kirk statue to simulate the deadly wound that Kirk received at Utah Valley University last year. The statue has been up for less than a week, and already psychopaths are using it to mock Kirk’s martyrdom.

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🚨 BREAKING: Outrage erupts after somebody has VANDALIZED the Charlie Kirk memorial statue outside TPUSA HQ in Arizona with RED PAINT all over his neck THIS IS INFURIATING!! 😡 All done one year after a leftist k*lled him. Literally anywhere a Kirk statue is put up, a leftist will try and destroy it…that’s where we are as a nation. God bless TPUSA and the Kirk family, having to go through the BS EVERY DAY 🙏🏻 Keep pushing. For Charlie. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2026

For Our VIPs: A Year Ago, Charlie’s Death Changed Everything

Poor Erika Kirk and Charlie’s other family, including his children, are already going through so much agony at this first year anniversary, and then all the ghouls on the left felt the need to grave-dance for the occasion.

ABC15 Arizona reported on Sunday:

Phoenix police were called to the area near 4900 E. Beverly Road, the site of TPUSA’s headquarters, just before 9 a.m. after someone reported a defaced memorial… According to police, the statue and a nearby sign were vandalized with what appeared to be red spray paint. Unreadable words were scrawled on the sign, and a frowning face was drawn on the statue.

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Phoenix police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them, so there has yet to be an official suspect or suspects.

As a native Arizonan, I can say that the state still has a large conservative population, but mass influxes of Californians and illegal aliens have changed the demographics. Add in the universities with their tens of thousands of leftist students, and there is definitely a problem of violent activism. My brother was arguing with a young man who was dancing on a corner in Tucson with a sign celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death just a couple days ago.

Democrats have returned to their obsession with domestic terrorism that characterized the party in the late 19th century. God help America.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year. We owe it to Charlie Kirk to keep fighting against anti-American propaganda and leftist violence. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.