Serial Squatter Gets 20 Years in Prison After Major Fraud and Dozens of Evictions

A woman who has used multiple aliases and caused thousands of dollars in property damage during the course of numerous evictions has finally received her comeuppance with a lengthy jail sentence for fraud.

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We all know that in some urban areas with soft-on-crime policies and woke judges, squatting has become a serious problem. But Heather Ruybal appears to have turned it into a lifelong, all-consuming occupation. From Texas to Colorado, across decades, Ruybal would move into rental properties, trash them, refuse to pay rent, and exploit the eviction process. She also used false names to sign checks and rent homes. Unfortunately, after she received a previous sentence of six years in prison in Colorado, some idiot wokie released her three years early. And of course, she immediately went back to her career of crime.

Fortunately, Texas is a saner state when it comes to punishing criminals, and as the New York Post reported Thursday, a Dallas court gave her the maximum sentence for felony fraud after she signed a bad check under a false name in order to lease a home back in 2023. Besides that, Ruybal now has to cough up $40,000 to Jessica Davis, the landlady of that home. “Serial squatter sentenced to 20 years for fraud after nearly three dozen evictions under multiple aliases,” the Postreported.

Ruybal used the name of her father, Rayes, to rent the Davises' four-bedroom home, and in the months that she lived there, she wrecked it. Mr. and Mrs. Davis found that the home reeked of urine and cigarettes, while food and trash were lying around everywhere. Ruybal even clogged both toilets with huge masses of toilet paper. Because the Davises couldn't make their mortgage payments after the rental income they counted on never came in, they lost the home. So Ruybal not only left the home in catastrophic condition; she deprived the owners of rent, which ultimately caused them to lose the property.

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But unfortunately, the Davises were not Ruybal's only victims. The New York Post explained that the court enhanced the criminal's penalty because of her 2018 conviction in Colorado, where Ruybal had again used her dad's identity — and her aunt's — to lease a home. As mentioned above, Ruybal secured early release from her previous sentence, and in 2024, she rented a home from another Colorado landlady, Stephanie Williams, who says Ruybal contaminated it with methamphetamine. Ruybal had paid some rent to Williams, but part of the time her son lived there without permission while she found yet another home and another landlord to exploit. So it sounds as if Ruybal's son is a squatter like Mommy.

Besides the conviction in Texas, Ruybal still faces felony charges in Denver, where she allegedly stole over $500,000 from an individual who used to be her employer.

Ruybal allegedly spent nearly two years at an unidentified company as a payroll manager and bookkeeper, funneling payments to fictitious employees and a shell company — all linked to her own bank accounts, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7. She made her initial court appearance for that fraud case on Tuesday.

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Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Amber Moore, who prosecuted Ruybal, said, “We wanted the court to make sure the judge understands that she’s basically a career criminal.” And if she doesn’t stay in prison for a very long time, she will simply go right back to victimizing landlords again.

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