Justice Department Sues Kansas City Schools Over Secret ‘Gender Transitions’

The Department of Justice has filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against a school district that was urging children to identify as transgender behind their parents’ backs.

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Kansas is an interesting state politically because its governor is a Democrat, but Republicans control the legislature. The state is often considered red, but currently has mixed representation in state government. Certainly, however, when people think of secret “gender transitions,” they don’t usually jump to the conclusion that they would happen in Kansas, as California or Colorado usually come to mind first. But the DOJ is targeting Kansas City Public Schools in a new kind of lawsuit.

DOJ Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon made the announcement on September 1:

BREAKING:@theJusticeDept files first-of-its-kind suit against Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools for secretly helping kids "transition" genders at school—behind parents' backs. No consent, no notice, just a hidden policy—violating FERPA & PPRA. @CivilRights is taking it to court!… pic.twitter.com/YK6wbPiNh8 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 1, 2026

It will be interesting to see if the Civil Rights Division follows this up in the near future with lawsuits against multiple other school districts that engaged in the same sort of behavior. In California, in fact, the state government enacted a law forbidding teachers from notifying parents if they are likely to oppose transgender ideology. The Supreme Court did rule against the law, but it is unclear whether California school districts actually stopped acting on it.

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MAJOR COVERUP IN KANSAS CITY, KANSAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS Whistleblower footage shows multiple @kckschools officials discussing strategies for secretly hiding students’ gender changes from parents. “Everybody is kind of figuring out where can we find loopholes, where can we sneak… pic.twitter.com/eG0OkiQl3L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

The Kansas City district actually has official guidelines laid down for secret gender transitions at school without notifying parents, according to the DOJ lawsuit. If you watch the video above, you will notice that district staff specifically said the guidelines were meant to be internal and not shared with the public. These policies violate federal guidelines that state that schools cannot release students’ intimate personal information without parental consent and that parents have a right to view all of their children’s school records.

The reality is that we have no idea just how many school districts around the country, in every state, are grooming children to believe they are transgender and doing so without notifying parents. The majority of public educators are now leftists, and leftists generally believe that they’re not only justified but praiseworthy in indoctrinating kids into the most extreme LGBTQ ideology. I have heard more than one woke educator refer to students as her own children, emphasizing her influence, and there are many administrators and teachers who are proud of convincing kids they are gender dysphoric in secret.

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