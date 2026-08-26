RFK Slams ‘Gaslighting’ From Gov. Shapiro on Vaccines and Aborted Tissues

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) for falsely smearing people who reject certain vaccines because they have religious objections to aborted fetal tissue research.

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One of the abuses growing out of abortion, and a reason leftists encourage more and more mothers to turn to baby killing, is the lucrative research industry built on aborted babies’ tissues and body parts. Even though no major scientific discovery has ever necessitated the use of aborted babies’ parts, scientists and doctors use such research in many areas, including vaccine development. That includes the MMR (measles) vaccine and mRNA vaccines like the COVID-19 shots and the new flu vaccine. Hence, some Christians reject such vaccines on moral grounds, and Kennedy, himself Catholic, respects that.

This year, in fact, Kennedy ended the “use of human fetal tissue from elective abortion in agency-funded research.” Shapiro, a radical pro-abort, is furious at the idea of making healthcare more about saving lives than about ruining or ending certain lives for the financial benefit of others. The Democrat governor claimed in a press conference that it was a conspiracy theory to object that the MMR vaccine used aborted fetal tissue. So on Aug. 25, Kennedy responded with the evidence and explained how disingenuous Shapiro was being, given that Kennedy had also privately provided evidence to the governor.

The HHS secretary began by providing a link and explaining, “This is a segment from a videotaped deposition of Stanley Plotkin, the inventor of the MMR vaccine. Plotkin admits to butchering 76 aborted normally developing fetuses, all over three months old, in just one of the many studies that led to the development of his vaccine.” I am glad that Kennedy used the term butchering, because that is exactly what abortion is. It dismembers, beheads, and crushes babies in the womb.

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Kennedy went on, “The rubella virus used in MMR-II is grown on the cultured cell line composed of lung tissue from an aborted three-month-old female embryo and listed as ‘WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts’ in the ingredients of MMR-II as portions of these cells end up in each vial of MMR II.”

Kennedy quoted Attorney Aaron Siri, who asked Plotkin, “Isn’t it true that MMR II contains approximately 150 nanograms cells substrate double-strand DNA and single-strand DNA per dose, purposefully fragmented to approximately 215 base pairs in length?” Dr. Plotkin replied during the deposition, “Yeah, that’s probably correct, yes.”

Kennedy elucidated what this means:

This equals approximately 646 billion pieces of human DNA from an aborted fetal cell line in each vial of MMR-II. In addition to the human DNA, there is also an unspecified amount of human cellular debris in each dose of MMR-II. During our phone conversation, Governor Shapiro also accused me of promoting vaccine misinformation. When I asked him for an example, he was unable to provide one, but this did not deter him from publicly repeating that accusation during his press event. As I told him, HHS does not tolerate misinformation by any employee. I offered to point to hundreds of instances of vaccine misinformation by the Biden administration about which I had never heard him complain.

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Shapiro is mad that the vaccination rate in his state dropped from 97% to 93.2%, although he subsequently admitted this largely happened under the Biden administration, which, as Kennedy noted, is likely due to the complete lack of credibility the medical industry earned during COVID.

As Kennedy said, Shapiro was simply “gaslighting” Pennsylvanians by mocking legitimate ethical, scientific, and religious concerns about vaccines.

Related: HHS Official Slams ‘Wolves in White Coats’ Who Transitioned Kids

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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