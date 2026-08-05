An Inadmissible Alien Plots Terrorism in Illinois

Mokena, Ill., was almost the scene of another Islamic terrorist attack by an inadmissible illegal alien.

The Mokena Police Department (MPD) posted on Facebook, “On 08/01/2026, at approximately 2:52 am, in the area of 191st. street and LaGrange Road, our officers encountered a male subject later determined to be Hamed M. Alsaidi, D.O.B 06/08/1995, from the 5700 Block of Circle Drive in Oak Lawn,” it stated.

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Alsaidi was “walking in the street and provided officers a false name. At the time he had a blue blanket and a backpack. He was arrested for being in the roadway and obstructing officers by providing officers the false name.”

But MPD officers ended up getting more than they bargained for with Alsaidi, who was not just a liar and an obstructor but a would-be jihadi. “A search of his backpack revealed several bottles filled with gasoline and stuffed with rags (Molotov cocktails). The State Fire Marshalls Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were contacted and came out to the Mokena Police Department to assist in the investigation. The FBI was also contacted and provided with the information,” MPD noted.

MPD then contacted the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, and authorities charged Alsaidi with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing a Peace Officer, and he is now in custody at the Will County Jail. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will also be involved in the ongoing investigation.

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From Cedar News:

Investigators also recovered a hand-drawn map that allegedly referenced a Metra train station and included the phrase “You see the mosque,” which authorities linked to the Orland Park Prayer Center. … Court records indicate a judge granted Alsaidi pretrial release under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, ordering him to remain on GPS electronic monitoring at a residence in Oak Forest while the case proceeds. … Federal immigration records cited by prosecutors reportedly state that Alsaidi was twice determined to be inadmissible to the United States after allegedly entering the country illegally in 2024.

Presuming this information is accurate, it highlights the phenomenon that Muslims do commit terrorist attacks on each other for personal or political reasons; that in fact you are much more likely to hear a Muslim attempting to bomb a mosque than you ever are to hear about a Christian or a Jew planning that. On the other hand, it is not clear if Alsaidi was simply using the mosque as a landmark for finding his other target, which would also make sense if he were Muslim.

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Many reports were very careful to emphasize the phrase about the mosque without saying what Alsaidi’s religion is, but he is Jordanian, a country the British literally invented out of thin air and ideology to appease radical fundamentalist Muslims who hate Jews and support or practice Jihad.

In fact, Jordan was the two-state solution that we hear so much about with Israel and Gaza, which already failed spectacularly. Over 97% of Jordan’s population is Muslim, according to World Population Review. No wonder Alsaidi was inadmissible.

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