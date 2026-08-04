Hawaii Dem Candidate Pulls Knife on Beachgoer Over Music Volume Dispute

A Democrat congressional candidate in Hawaii is now in jail with a bail of $1 million after getting into a violent and potentially deadly confrontation with someone on the beach who had complained about the candidate’s loud music.

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Another day, another Democrat candidate, another wacky crime. It’s amazing how the Democrat Party is such a freak magnet. The Maui Police Department confirmed details to the press about Kirill Basin, who was running as a Democrat candidate against incumbent Rep. Jill Tokuda, but who is now facing two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Interestingly, Basin just recently got in trouble with police for trying to pull a gun on workers in a Maui County government building. He also had a charge in that incident for “Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.”

Police did not explain why Basin got into an argument with county workers. Chief John Pelletier issued a very brief written statement. "The Maui Police Department will not compromise public safety, and incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously in Maui County,” Pelletier wrote. “I am extremely proud of the quick response and professionalism displayed by our personnel, which helped ensure a peaceful resolution.” Unfortunately, Basin then almost immediately landed himself in even worse legal trouble.

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A middle-aged man asked Basin to turn down his loud music at the beach. I have to say I understand his perspective — it annoys the hell out of me when I go to a public beach or park and other people are filling the air with their own cacophonous music selections. On the other hand, you never know when the stranger with a politeness issue is also a serial criminal. And it turned out, of course, Basin wasn’t just rude — he was unhinged and violent.

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Indeed, Basin’s reaction to the request for turning down the volume was to suggest he had a firearm which he would use to shoot the middle-aged man’s wife.

Honolulu KHNL reported Tuesday:

A bystander intervened, leading to a physical altercation during which Basin allegedly armed himself with a knife and threatened multiple people before throwing it into the ocean. Police said the bystander recovered the knife and turned it over to responding officers. …Police say Basin has been arrested for other incidents of assault and property damage since May. Several people have taken out temporary restraining orders against him, including Maui County Council member Thomas Cook, who said he was worried about his personal safety and for his staff after Basin disrupted a meeting in May.

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Basin is a real pip, isn’t he? Thank goodness this time around they set his bail at $1 million because this guy should’ve been off the streets a long time ago.

Rep. Tokuda, who is also a Democrat, released a statement about Basin. “Violence has no place in our communities or in public service. Anyone holding or seeking office, at any level of government, should be held to a higher standard. Our communities deserve leaders who bring people together, not those who contribute to further division or violence.”

Unfortunately, the Democrat Party seems to love fueling violence.

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