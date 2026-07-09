Feds Charge Violent Teen Criminals as Adults

If older teenage criminals are going to commit potentially deadly crimes the same as adult criminals, they should face charges as adult criminals.

Related to a July 6 armed robbery, federal authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested and charged Onyx Austin, who is 17, Pierce Arrington, also 17, and Reggie Mateck, who is 16. The three teens are facing adult charges due to the gravity of the crime.

Advertisement

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges on July 8 in a press release. That was the same day authorities charged the youthful thugs, and they appeared before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond on charges related to the armed robbery of two victims.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on July 6 close to the 3300 Block of 7th St. Southeast, according to Pirro’s press release. The officers had received a report of an armed robbery where one of the suspects had put two victims in a chokehold. Another one of the violent suspects had thrust a handgun into one victim's side and threatened him. Ultimately, the robbers stole a wallet, cell phones, and $1,700 from the bank accounts of one victim.

Pirro emphasized, “There will be zero tolerance for those committing crimes in D.C., especially juveniles. For too long by virtue of their age, they have been able to escape real consequences for their criminal behavior. Their crimes not only harm individual victims but also upend the lives of law-abiding residents and undermine the safety of our neighborhoods.”

Advertisement

Related: ICE Arrests Foreigner Who Voted Twice in U.S. Elections

She continued, “That is why it is essential to lower the age of accountability for these young criminals who are emboldened because of the D.C. Council’s refusal to recognize the violence that they are committing on other D.C. citizens. The rights of victims are paramount and criminals will face the full force of the law.”

From the press release:

This case is being prosecuted under the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful initiative. Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful is a law enforcement initiative in support of President Trump's Executive Order to crack down on gun violence, prioritize federal firearms violations, pursue tougher penalties, and seek detention for federal firearms violators. Joining the announcement was Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Marshal Robert Anthony Dixon.

The U.S. Marshals Service and MPD are both investigating the crime.

The phenomenon of “teen takeovers” has been plaguing many cities where broken homes, soft-on-crime policies, and woke schools have encouraged a huge increase in juvenile crime.

Advertisement

This Fourth of July weekend, 8,000 “teens” descended on Raleigh. The result? Nine people shot. Police officers injured. Business owners and law abiding citizens in downtown and Brier Creek terrorized.



They call it a “teen takeover”. We call it what it was: a mob. We call it an… pic.twitter.com/rvT7hPs10s — NCGOP (@NCGOP) July 8, 2026

Female officer pummeled by mob at North Charleston "teen takeover" block partyhttps://t.co/1na0hbyfPh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 6, 2026

Only strict enforcement of legal penalties can begin to stem the tide of youthful lawlessness.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.