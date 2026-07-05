Federal Agencies and Officials Celebrate America 250

It’s the July 4 weekend of our nation’s 250th birthday, and all major U.S. federal agencies and officials vied with each other to express their patriotic pride.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin declared, “Trump's Freedom 250 celebrations are a reminder of what makes America exceptional. From Sail250 in New York to BBQs, parades, and celebrations across our nation, we're honoring America's extraordinary past while looking ahead to another 250 years of greatness. At the Department of Homeland Security, we're blessed with an incredible mission: protecting the great American homeland.” He ended, “Here's to the next 250 years of the greatest nation on Earth.”

Advertisement

His agency also posted a video:

250 Years of American Grit. pic.twitter.com/UUHiP7kR5d — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 4, 2026

The Department of Health and Human Services announced, “Today, we celebrate 250 years of freedom. As America looks ahead to its next 250 years, HHS remains committed to building a healthier future and working to Make America Healthy Again. Happy 250th, America!”

And HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a practical way of paying our 250 years of legacy forward:

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we're investing in the next generation of American leaders.



The 2026 Patriot Games will bring together exceptional young Americans from every state, territory, and Tribal Nation to compete in challenges that test strength, speed,… — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) July 3, 2026

The DOW message was short and sweet:

Long live the REPUBLIC. Happy 250th Birthday, America!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wtL6DNs7tN — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) July 4, 2026





HAPPY 250TH BIRTHDAY AMERICA!!! pic.twitter.com/wBNe8Hq4Qf — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) July 4, 2026

Of course all the military branches had posts.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: What Does America 250 Mean Going Forward?

Happy 250th, America!



Celebrating 250 years of independence and the enduring ideals of liberty, opportunity, and justice that shape our nation.



Since our nation's founding, Marines have upheld these ideals around the world, serving with honor, courage, and commitment.… pic.twitter.com/ATgU0Inv4m — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 4, 2026

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach posted, “Happy 250th Birthday, America! If you can, come out and see your United States Air Force on display in the skies over DC today. It’s going to be epic and historic!” You can watch footage from TV networks.

And from Navy Secretary Hung Cao, who immigrated from Communist Vietnam and knows how blessed America is from experience:

Freedom is never free— our Sailors and Marines stand ready to defend it at all costs.



Let freedom ring, and may God continue to bless the USA!



Semper Fi. Hooyah. pic.twitter.com/HQhtzJwKqa — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) July 5, 2026

Advertisement

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner specifically highlighted the importance of praying to God for this anniversary, “Thousands gathered on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 — Americans from every walk of life praying for revival and asking God to heal our land. That hunger for a Great Awakening is inspiring.”

Have a blessed Independence Day weekend!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.