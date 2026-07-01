Feds Target Underage Sex Trafficking in Los Angeles

In Mayor Karen Bass’s Los Angeles, federal authorities are having to step in to help local police dismantle a heinous sex trafficking operation that is claiming very young teenagers among its victims. Los Angeles is becoming a Third World hellhole.

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Democrats like Bass love to claim that they are members of the party of compassion, the party for women, the party for young girls who have dreams. In reality, Democrats are members of a party that loves crime, child grooming, and sexist exploitation. The new report out of Los Angeles about the infamous Figueroa Corridor and the severe human trafficking problem there highlights that again. But do not forget that under the Biden administration, the United States government essentially became the biggest child trafficking organization in the whole world thanks to open borders and over 400,000 unaccompanied alien minors.

From Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, who posted:

We’re conducting a large operation this morning with @HSILosAngeles and @LAPDHQ targeting human trafficking in the Figueroa corridor, where girls as young as 14 are being sold for sex.



More details to come at our 9:30 a.m. press conference. https://t.co/mYC7ZthKe5 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 1, 2026

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HSI stands for Homeland Security Investigations, which operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Also, keep in mind that Los Angeles is a sanctuary city. That means authorities there go out of their way to protect illegal alien criminals from the consequences of their despicable actions. Such policies unsurprisingly fuel a crime crisis in the leftist city. When criminals, whether foreign or domestic, know that the politicians and police authorities in charge of their city are more likely to favor the victimizers than the victims, it inevitably follows that there will be an increase in blatant preying upon vulnerable victims.

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From the California Post:

A SWAT team with guns drawn swarmed a seedy motel on Los Angeles’ infamous Figueroa Corridor before dawn Wednesday to arrest an accused brothel kingpin tied to a vile prostitution ring that victimized girls as young as 14. “Come out with your hands up,” an LAPD SWAT called out over a bullhorn, as suspect Ahir Mukeshkumar filed out of the Stadium Inn and Spa wearing a T-shirt and shorts. Prosecutors identified Mukeshkumar as the motel’s on-site manager and said he rented 90% of the rooms to men who paid to have sex with kids as young as 14. He allegedly got to pocket half of the proceeds.

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The Post clarified that this was only one of multiple arrests in what it described as a “sweeping federal takedown of the sex trafficking industry in L.A.” The Figueroa Corridor is an epicenter of the illegal sex trade, the outlet noted.

It is precisely these stories that illustrate why California Democrats rig and cheat in their elections so egregiously. They have absolutely trashed Los Angeles, and it is plain for everyone but the most brainwashed activists to see.

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