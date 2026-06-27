Somali Plows Into London Crowd, African Migrant Kills 2-Year-Old in Surrey

Two new stories have emerged of foreign-born criminals committing murder or attempted murder in the UK amidst a firestorm of controversy over the murder of Henry Nowak and evidence showing mass Muslim migrant abuse of British girls.

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The first story came out Saturday, and details are still fairly scarce:

BREAKING:



A Somali migrant has been arrested for attempted murder after driving into a group of people in London today.



5 people were wounded pic.twitter.com/XHdV7EvxCX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 27, 2026

The video above seems to show the Somali in his car fleeing the scene. You can see a few brave citizens kicking and jumping on the car, trying to stop it as it races away. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicated that none of the victims died.

The UK Sun reported on the afternoon of June 27:

The driver, a 34-year-old Somalia-born British man, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder. Three pedestrians were raced to hospital with one taken to a major trauma centre and two others treated at the scene by paramedics... The Met Police said the car involved “didn’t stop at the scene” but was later stopped nearby at Grange Park. Other footage circulating on social media appears to show people being treated on the road next to a set of traffic lights with a damaged car nearby.

Matt Darczynski, an eyewitness, told the outlet he "heard screaming" and immediately took action. "I live on the main road. I called the police straight away at 2.29 p.m. I identified his car and reg plate," he said. "It was a horrific experience for me. Accidents can happen to anyone, but this clearly wasn’t the case. It all just feels really weird, it was very chaotic."

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The second tragedy involving a foreign-born criminal in the UK happened in Surrey. GB News reported that a "French man has been charged with murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was discovered at a Surrey property," but subsequently noted that Kevin Kerjean is a naturalized French national, born in the Central African Republic (CAR). Now, unlike Somalia, the CAR is in fact majority Christian. Muslim militias triggered violent religious conflict around 2012, however, and since then there have been repeated outbreaks of interfaith civil war. So Kerjean does come from a country that has a plague of recurring religious violence and civil unrest.

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Police found Kerjean's toddler victim dead in a Chertsey property. GB News noted that the local police are still investigating the circumstances of the death, but that they already charged Kerjean with murder and with rape and sexual assault of a child under 13. It appears, therefore, that the psycho raped the toddler before killing her, unless that crime has a separate victim. But based on the information from GB News, the charges all seem to revolve around the death of the one little girl.

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America used to be able to assimilate immigrants when it had much stricter quotas and much higher expectations for the foreigners coming in to our country. But both America and Europe have been welcoming in unchecked masses of foreigners from radically different cultures, without any expectations for assimilation. We don't know exactly when Kerjean came to France from the CAR, or why he ended up in Surrey, but it's obvious the UK and France are not adequately vetting migrants/naturalized citizens.

Unfortunately, it's never the idiot politicians making the decisions who suffer the consequences. It's innocents such as the two-year-old baby in Surrey.

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