Florida Catches Drug Trafficker Whom Biden’s Autopen Freed

Florida authorities just captured a serial criminal drug trafficker who was free after serving only a fraction of his prison sentence, thanks to Joe Biden‘s autopen and whichever crime-loving Dem idiot was controlling it that week.

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Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on X Friday, "We just arrested another dangerous drug trafficker who was released from prison early by Biden’s autopen. Thanks to FBI Director Patel and Deputy Director Bailey, we’re entering a new era of fed-state cooperation. In Florida, we will hold autopen-freed felons accountable!" He also linked to a press release with more details on the thug whom the Biden administration rushed to release onto America's streets.

James Howard Dobbs, Jr., also known as "Red," is a convicted felon with a track record of repeat drug trafficking. He was among the thousands of criminals to receive a pardon or commutation during the Biden administration. Joe Biden (or rather, his puppet masters) issued more acts of clemency — 4,245 in all — than any other president in over a century of American history, and of course, many of them have the autopen signature with its highly questionable legitimacy.

“An autopen should never have more power than justice,” said FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey in the press release. "Today, the FBI and the State of Florida are proving that violent offenders cannot evade accountability. We will pursue every lawful avenue to ensure justice is served and victims are never forgotten.”

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The FBI led an investigation into Dobbs in early 2023 after a confidential source flagged the drug trafficker to the feds. Dobbs sold large quantities of cocaine and MDMA multiple times. Therefore, the feds executed a search warrant at his Cocoa, Fla., residence in June 2023, during which they discovered over 300 grams of MDMA that Dobbs had tried to flush down the toilet. They also found cocaine and a loaded firearm right underneath Dobbs's business phone, even though, as a felon, Dobbs couldn't own the gun. Dobbs confessed to the crimes and ended up facing a slew of charges. Unfortunately, in the waning days of his administration, Joe Biden issued acts of clemency to quite a few dangerous criminals.

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BREAKING: FL AG announces the arrest of James Howard Dobbs, a repeat felon whose sentence was commuted by Biden’s autopen.



He served just 20 months of a 7-year federal prison sentence.



He’s now facing 12 felony charges for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm



Who… pic.twitter.com/8SxsJzyXZv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

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But Dobbs is now back in police custody, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is not planning to let him go in a hurry. “FDLE’s mission is to promote public safety and strengthen domestic security. We take this mission seriously,” said FDLE Assistant Commissioner John Vecchio. “The safety and security of citizens and visitors is our top priority. If you commit a crime in Florida, our FDLE agents and analysts will use every available resource to investigate those crimes and bring you to justice.”

If only Democrat authorities cared about keeping citizens safe.

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