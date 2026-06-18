Netanyahu Renames Israeli Highway the 'Bible Road'

Highway 60 in Israel in now the “Bible Road,” honoring thousands of years of Jewish history along the route, and the fact that the Israelites, out of all peoples on the earth, returned to their own land given them by God after such a long exile.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered remarks explaining the new name for the highway. “Our path, the path of the nation of Israel, began thousands of years ago. And with God's help, it will continue from the Bible into eternity – the eternity of Israel,” the prime minister said. It was an especially important message at a moment when not only numerous Islamic Jihadi groups and governments are trying to wipe Israel off the map, but the entire West, including America, has also turned on Israel. The tiny nation has only God for a powerful ally, but He is the greatest of allies.

“We stand today in Gush Etzion, on the main road between Jerusalem – the Eternal City, and Hebron – the City of the Patriarchs,” said Netanyahu. It is tragic that Muslim Arabs so often cause violence in Hebron, which they falsely claim for Islam.

Related: The Palestinian Principal Named Hitler and Jihadis’ Love of Nazism

Netanyahu went on, “Here, on this good mountain, between the ancient stone and the olive tree, between the spirit of the Bible and the heroic spirit of our generation, the Victory Generation, we reaffirm: The people of Israel have returned home, and we will remain here forever, because this is our land. It is ours.”

Indeed, in Genesis 17:8, God promised Israel to the descendants of Abraham as a perpetual possession, while in Joshua 1:4, God set the borders of Israel to be from the river to the sea. These promises are in the Bible that both Jews and Christians read. Hopefully in the near future Israel will entirely control the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

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Netanyahu went on, “We have returned to our place of origin, to the path that our forefathers trod. And therefore, today, the Government of Israel is giving Highway 60 the name it deserves: the Bible Road. This is not merely a road paved with asphalt – this is a road paved with memory, with faith, with promise.”

While Highway 60, geographically speaking, leads from the Negev to the Galilee, symbolically and historically it reaches further. “It leads from our patriarch Abraham to the soldiers of the IDF, from the generations of the Bible to the generations of the future. It passes through the places where the great story of our people was written.”

He emphasized, “Each of those places, without exception, is not merely a point on a map – it is a chapter of our identity. It is testament to us being an ancient people, reconstituting our national life in our historic homeland. Because the Bible Road is the root of our existence. Today, the pioneers are constructing here, as I saw just now, the chapter of the nation of Israel's revival in its homeland.”

The Jewish people have always suffered persecution, misunderstanding, and hatred, and yet they have survived. They not only survived, but they returned to the ancient land which God gave them. Netanyahu said they did this “by virtue of the truth. This is our land. This is our heritage. This is our path.”

The Bible Road symbolizes the journey of the Jewish people in a different way, too, Netanyahu said. “Throughout the generations, our people have known, as this road knows, ups and downs. We have faced many challenges – and we have overcome them,” he celebrated. “In the War of Redemption, we achieved tremendous accomplishments against the Axis of Evil of Iran and its proxies. We fended off the danger of immediate annihilation, and had we not acted in the two massive operations – Operation Rising Lion and Operation Roaring Lion – with determination, with daring, and with the supreme heroism of our fighters and our pilots, Iran would today have the nuclear bombs for our destruction. But we did not let them.”

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Unfortunately, thanks to useful idiots in other nations, the Iranian regime could have nuclear weapons in the near future. But Israel will always be ready to fight.

“Simultaneously, we also dismantled the Axis of Evil, the strangling noose that Iran tried to create around us,” Netanyahu stated. “We are gripping Hamas in Gaza, where we hold over 60 percent of the Strip's territory; and in Lebanon, we fended off the threat of a ground invasion from our communities and shattered Hezbollah’s missile power. There is more work to be done in both places, but we have done tremendous work.”

May God bless Israel and give it victory over all its enemies.

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