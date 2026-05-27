JD Vance Breaks Down $164.6 Billion in Fraud

“In just two months, we exposed billions of dollars in benefits that had been stolen from the American people,” Vice President JD Vance announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

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For too long, Democrats have encouraged, and Republicans have overlooked, mass fraud. The Trump-Vance administration’s new task force has been extremely busy uncovering mind-boggling amounts of fraud, which helps explain why our national debt is over $39 trillion. Vance most recently broke down over $164 billion in fraud.

BREAKING: VP Vance outlines the billions of dollars in fraud that has been stolen from the American people that his task force has uncovered over the last two months:



"We referred over $22 billion in fraudulent small business loans back to the Treasury for collection. We… pic.twitter.com/6rLBUjmL1P — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2026

Vance said, “We referred over $22 billion in fraudulent small business loans back to the Treasury for collection. We deferred more than $1.3 billion in fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements that were coming from various states, particularly California.”

He continued, “We put a six-month hold on enrollments for new hospice and home healthcare providers because so many of the newer hospice providers were not actually providing hospice services, but were just focused on fraud. So we're gonna cut that out for a little bit and try to get to a place where we can actually certify that the people providing hospice services are actually providing those very necessary and important services.”

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The administration also recovered “taxpayer funds from the $135 billion stolen after the flood gates were opened in the immediate aftermath of COVID. We have found $6.3 billion in suspected fraudulent government contracts, which were mostly awarded during the last administration, and that has stopped,” Vance confirmed. “And finally, we blocked $60 million in student fraud that should have gone to young people trying to get an education, but instead were going to fraudsters.”

The last item is particularly interesting to me, as I was a victim of this kind of fraud. Early last year, I found out someone had taken out student loans with my name and address but otherwise fraudulent information for a university I never attended. Despite more than a year’s worth of paperwork and two decisions from the university on my side, I am still fighting the Department of Education and its third-party loan manager.

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I cannot even imagine how many people around the country are in the same situation, thanks to fraudsters who made off with $60 billion in our money. It is very important to note that the Biden administration specifically made it as easy as possible to apply for government-funded student loans, removing guardrails from the process and requiring identity verification from fewer than 1% of students, thus enabling fraudsters to operate more successfully than ever.

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This leads to my concluding point, which is once again that the Democrats were completely complicit in the fraud. Even if they were not directly facilitating it, they were utterly uninterested in preventing it. In fact, many Democrat state governments are still battling in court with the Trump administration to prevent investigation of welfare fraud in their states.

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