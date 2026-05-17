CBP Has Seized Enough Fentanyl in FY2026 to Potentially Kill 100 Million People So Far

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized enough illegal fentanyl this fiscal year to kill 100 million Americans, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed May 15.

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DHS confirmed the report in The Epoch Times Friday, sharing both the outlet's article and a boast about the Trump administration's success in an X post. Federal immigration officials just announced 12 straight months without any releases of illegal aliens at U.S. borders, a massive contrast to the hundreds of thousands that crossed monthly under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

PROTECTING THE HOMELAND.@CBP seized enough doses of fentanyl at the southern border to kill more than 100 MILLION Americans in fiscal year 2026 alone.



Under @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS, our border is SECURE and it’s harder than ever for cartels, gangs, and other… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 16, 2026

Besides fentanyl seizures, CBP has achieved a rising amount of methamphetamine and cocaine seizures also, passing the records of the previous few years, according to The Epoch Times. All of this activity disrupts cartels' supply chains and profits. The outlet reported:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) exclusively told The Epoch Times on May 15 that its Office of Field Operations reached this amount, with agents at the San Diego Field Office preventing nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl powder from entering the country... In addition to a historic amount of fentanyl seizures in fiscal year 2026, the agency said CBP officers seized 152,000 pounds of methamphetamine, which eclipsed all of fiscal year 2025... To date, the border patrol has seized 61 percent more illegal narcotics compared to the same period in fiscal year 2024.

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For Our VIPs: As Trump Hits 12 Months of No Border Releases, Let's Recall Biden’s Lies

“As the nation’s border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott stated. “CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.”

Earlier this month, I reported on a Drug Enforcement Administration raid at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles that found enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people, with a financial worth of $10 million. And that is just a single raid. Residents have complained that under Democrat Mayor Karen Bass's sanctuary policies, the park essentially became an open-air drug market, while cartels dominate both the park and the surrounding area. While that raid wasn’t under DHS jurisdiction, CBP has also been active in California drug enforcement.

For instance, in February, CBP announced a seizure of $250,000 worth of fentanyl that officers found in a vehicle. This included nine concealed bundles weighing 22 pounds inside the center console. As another example, there’s also this story from ICE in Utah:

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A combined weight of 13,000 grams of fentanyl, heroin and meth is off the street following an FBI-led investigation in which ICE played a valuable role.



Now, Ruben Flores Enriquez, an illegal alien from Mexico who was living in West Valley City, UT, faces drug trafficking… pic.twitter.com/AuZ2PSf70F — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 20, 2026

The Trump administration is saving lives.

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