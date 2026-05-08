Trump Honors Military Spouses: ‘Vital to Our National Defense’

“Military spouses are vital to our national defense,” said President Donald Trump, as he named May 8 a day to honor the husbands and wives of American troops. “Their unwavering support of the home front enables our service members to protect our homeland and defend our liberty.”

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Earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump paid particular tribute to military mothers, those moms who have given their children to the cause of freedom. Her husband, President Trump, subsequently issued a proclamation in honor of military spouses. Of course, we must always honor our military, both active duty and veterans, but simultaneously, we should remember that behind every serviceman, there is a family.

Trump praised military spouses: “Every day, they balance the unique demands and disruption of a life of service with an uncommon resilience forged by frequent moves, lengthy deployments, and family separation. In spite of the challenges, military spouses persevere not simply because they love their spouses but because they believe in the promise of America.”

He added, “The spouses of our service members share with their loved ones a noble but demanding calling. In times of peace and in the crucible of conflict, they rise to meet every challenge and bear the pressures and sacrifices with relentless grace and fortitude.”

Growing up in a military family, I personally saw how many sacrifices my mother made to be a military spouse and a homeschooling mother. When troops are deployed overseas, their spouses have to shoulder all the burdens at home of raising the kids while always worrying about when and if their loved ones will return.

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Trump declared:

As we celebrate 250 glorious years of American freedom, we are reminded that this tremendous milestone is only possible thanks to our Armed Forces, who, since the dawn of our Republic, pledged to defend our freedom no matter the cost. Generation after generation, the gravity of this sacred commitment has been shared by their selfless spouses. On Military Spouse Day, we honor the incredible women and men who serve this Nation.

Related: ‘Heroic Sacrifice’ for ‘Sacred Freedoms’: Trump’s V-E Day Message

It seems somehow appropriate that Military Spouse Day should be the same date as the anniversary of WWII Victory in Europe Day (May 8). During WWII, the American public really understood the concept of the "home front" and how civilians should support troops. Unfortunately, since then, many Americans have become more distanced from the military and consequently from military families' experiences.

But Trump is working to reverse that trend and ensure that all Americans remember to thank our troops and military families both. Lauding U.S. military spouses, the president emphasized, "When duty calls, our military never fails to answer — and we must never fail to support and equip those who stand faithfully beside our warfighters. During my first term, we fulfilled our pledge to improve employment policies for military spouses through expanded opportunities within the Federal Government, enhanced remote and flexible job options, and increased licensure portability. We made great progress, but more work is needed."

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Our great military can defend America partly because its families sacrifice to make that possible.

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