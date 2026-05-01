Trump’s Gift to U.S. Workers: Tariffs on EU Cars and Fishing Permits

As Communists across America riot for the idiotic Marxist May Day holiday, President Donald Trump proved once again that while Commies gripe, capitalists actually take action to help workers.

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On Friday, Trump announced higher tariffs on cars from the European Union, unless they are being manufactured at American factories. The move will boost our manufacturing, which leaders in both business and government have long sabotaged and shipped overseas.

Trump’s May 1 Truth Social post about the EU tariff stated, “I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%.” For too many years, European nations have been imposing tariffs on American products while demanding that we not reciprocate.

The president added, “It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF. Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon — There has never been anything like what is happening in America today! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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That wasn't all. Trump also celebrated good news the same day for another, very different industry: that of fishing. “WE JUST DELIVERED A HUGE WIN for our Great Fishermen and Anglers in FLORIDA, GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, and NORTH CAROLINA!” the president posted excitedly on TruthSocial.

He explained, “We have just officially approved ALL STATE PERMITS for the 2026 Red Snapper recreational season. For years, our Great Fishermen have been punished with VERY short Federal fishing seasons despite RECORD HIGH fish populations and the States begging to oversee these permits. The incompetent Biden Administration tried to SHUT DOWN THE OCEANS to our Fishermen, entirely. We love and respect our Fishermen and, unlike the Democrats, will only do good for them. To all those who fish ‘Red Snapper’ — TRUMP and NOAA are delivering for you. ENJOY!!”

If there is one thing the Biden administration always did consistently, it was to sabotage American workers. Whether through mass illegal immigration, ensuring that all job gains went to migrants, or through restrictive climate regulation or pandering to foreign dictatorships, the Democrats love to give U.S. workers a metaphorical punch to the nose. And they continue to try to hurt Americans through judicial activism against Trump tariffs, which benefit the American worker, but not the foreign politicians whom Dems love.

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Fortunately, the Trump administration is working to bring more jobs and manufacturing and business back to America, boosting our industries and building a better future. The Commies this May Day will do little more than cause chaos and demand increased redistribution of wealth. Only patriotic capitalists will actually benefit American workers in any constructive way.

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