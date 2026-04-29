BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Colorado 'Transgender' Therapy Ban, Faith-Based Ministries

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a Colorado law preventing therapists from talking with children to help them reject transgender ideology, deeming such therapy protected speech under the Constitution.

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Fox News chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream confirmed the court ruling in favor of helping children with gender dysphoria overcome that mental illness, an eight-to-one decision. Justice Ketanji Brien Jackson, arguably the biggest catastrophe ever to happen to the Supreme Court, was alone in claiming that preventing Colorado from demanding therapists encourage transgender mental illness was a threat to kids’ health and well-being.

That is not the only good news today from the Supreme Court, either. The court unanimously ruled in favor of faith-based ministries being able to seek federal assistance when intrusive state investigations threaten to undermine their mission, in First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Davenport.

Regarding the first ruling, Bream said, “Therapists out there in Colorado challenged this law when it was passed, saying, ‘I need to be able to counsel clients for whatever services they're seeking.’ So the court looked at this, finally decided eight to one in her favor, striking down that law in Colorado.”

She read from the majority decision that said the Colorado law is “censoring speech based on viewpoints” and “the First Amendment stands as a shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country."

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"Even if you have good intentions in this law, if you suppress speech based on a particular viewpoint, it just can't stand up,” Bream said.

She added, “I mean, eight to one — there was only one dissenter here. It was Justice Jackson. She has said that this ruling is potentially catastrophic. She says, ‘The majority finds at bottom that Colorado likely cannot legislate to protect the children of its state if, by doing so, what happens to keep state licensed health care providers from saying what they want to minors?’ She goes on to say, ‘We ultimately risk grave harm to Americans’ health and well-being.’ She says, ‘You should be able to regulate the speech of somebody who's providing care to minors.’”

Jackson is such an anti-American buffoon.

Related: Supreme Court Drops HUGE Ruling on the Voting Rights Act

As for the other SCOTUS decision likely to make Christians very happy today, the Becket Fund reported:

In First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Davenport, New Jersey’s attorney general tried to force First Choice—a pro-life Christian ministry serving women facing unplanned pregnancies—to disclose how it applies its statement of faith to employees and volunteers, works with churches to support its ministry, relates to other pro-life organizations, and how it explains what God is doing in its ministry—without a single complaint or any evidence of wrongdoing.

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The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the ministry and against the state officials. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that “associational rights carry special significance for political, social, religious, and other minorities”.

William Haun, senior counsel at Becket, which filed a friend-of-the-court brief, celebrated: “This is a triumph for every faith-based ministry in America. The Court made crystal clear that our First Amendment freedoms—including religious freedom—are ‘necessarily’ associative, and that keeps the federal courthouse doors open for religious groups to protect their governance from intrusive state bureaucrats.”

A day of wins for constitutional rights, indeed.

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