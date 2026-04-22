‘It's Already Packed’: Trump Expresses MAGA’s Frustration at SCOTUS Weak-Knees

After a ridiculous decision demanding America pay horrendous amounts of money to countries that have been imposing steep tariffs on us already for decades, and after giving ominous signs they will help Democrats rig our elections forever with a warped definition of birthright citizenship, the U.S. Supreme Court has enraged many Republicans all the way up to President Donald Trump.

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In fact, President Trump is so frustrated that he declared on TruthSocial on April 22, “No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to ‘Pack the Court,’ it’s already Packed!” While leftist justices stick together, he pointed out, conservative justices often backstab Americans.

If SCOTUS rules in favor of the unconstitutional notion of birthright citizenship that any baby born on American soil is automatically entitled to all the rights of citizenship, we might as well just hand over the country to the Democrats and acknowledge our republic is lost right away. By 2030, up to a million Chinese Communists who were not raised in America but were born here, thanks to the birth tourism industry, will be able to vote in our elections. Democrats have been helping illegal aliens have “anchor babies” for years, and according to new undercover videos from Townhall, government employees and federally-funded social workers turned impregnating young illegal aliens into a sort of big business.

As for tariffs, the Trump administration was trying to even the playing field after many years of other countries imposing high tariffs on our goods, but demanding no reciprocal tariffs. Hence, Trump asked, “How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them. They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!).” This referred to Ketanji Brown Jackson.

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Trump continued, “The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW.”

As Trump rightly observed, “It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain ‘Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for. Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable. One little sentence would have stoped this record setting payment from having to be made.”

Frustrated and expressing the sentiments of many of his voters, Trump declared, “It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents. If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY!”

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The Fourteenth Amendment granted citizenship to all “persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” which at the time certainly did not mean everyone born here, as Native American Indians did not receive citizenship through the amendment. And yet Democrats seem to have convinced even many supposedly conservative judges to agree with them. A wrong decision on birthright citizenship could not only cost America her dignity, but also her future.

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