Feds Arrest Convicted Murderer Who Said ‘Nazi’ ICE Should Be ‘Executed’

Mainstream media, Democrat politicians, and Big Tech’s artificial intelligence chatbots love to scoff at the 8000% increase in death threats against federal immigration officers, acting as if this is no big deal. But a new arrest highlights the fact that the people making these death threats are hardly all teenage blowhards.

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Daniel Barber is a convicted murderer. He is also an obsessive hater of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He sent a message to ICE leadership under the title “Brutally Goofy Buddha” in which he ranted that “every f*****g one of” ICE agents should be “summarily tried and convicted” and then shot in their “maggot Nazi heads.” But the Feds tracked Barber down, and now the anything-but-goofy Buddha is back in handcuffs.

Language warning for the image in this X post:

“Nazi maggot ICE agents should be terrified…and subsequently executed…with two f**king bullets to the back of their Nazi maggot heads!”



After receiving this threat, ICE launched an investigation and identified Daniel Barber as the person who sent these death threats. Barber… https://t.co/3DtDnDDMc8 pic.twitter.com/eiUR6OZZPY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 22, 2026

Barber sent his vile death threat to Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. The threat appears to violate 18 U.S. Code § 115.

The conviction for murder is only one part of what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called Barber's "lengthy criminal history," which also includes a conviction over 30 years ago for robbery with intent to cause bodily harm.

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It is very important to note that there is not only an 8,000% increase in death threats against ICE, but also at least a 1,347% increase in assaults on ICE. So, again, I want to emphasize that, as despicable and sometimes illegal as the threats against ICE are in and of themselves, they also do translate into real-world violence.

Related: Illegal Alien Gets Only 180 Days for 9 Assault and Battery Counts

The email from Barber, which you can see in full above as part of DHS‘s post, began, “YOUR GESTAPO NAZI MAGGOT ICE AGENTS SHOULD BE TERRIFIED.” Barber raved on, “EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM DESERVES TO BE ARRESTED BY ARMED AMERICAN CITIZENS, FROGMARCHED INTO THE STREETS, SUMMARILY TRIED AND CONVICTED OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY THERE IN PUBLIC, AND SUBSEQUENTLY EXECUTED RIGHT THERE AS WELL WITH TWO F*****G BULLETS TO THE BACK OF THEIR MAGGOT NAZI HEADS!” Barber also compared ICE to the KKK and said he was "PRAYING DAILY TO THE UNIVERSE" that Lyons and his fellow officers would die.

I mentioned 18 U.S. Code § 115 above. In subsection (a) (B) of that federal law, it states the following:

[One who] threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime under such section, with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties, shall be punished as provided in subsection (b).

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That subsection provides for penalties of fines or imprisonment of up to 10 years for violative threats.

Hopefully, Barber doesn't get off scot-free. As DHS stated, "The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must END."

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