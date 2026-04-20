Tim Cook Steps Down as Apple CEO

Tim Cook will continue to be the executive chairman at tech giant Apple, but is stepping down from his longtime position as CEO of the company.

Cook has made a great financial success of Apple, indeed, but many conservatives also remember how he oversaw implementation of a woke agenda. Recently, this has been particularly obvious on Apple News, as Media Research Center found. Apple News went on a 100-day streak of no right-leaning media through the start of February, and proved the most radical major online news aggregator again in March.

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In an April 20 release, Cook declared, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world."

Then, Cook talked about his successor. “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor," the outgoing CEO asserted. "He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Cook has a track record of donating generously to Democrat politicians, as Fox News reported:

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Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, donated $236,100 to the Hillary Victory Fund in 2016 and $2,300 for President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, according to filings. In 2016, Cook made $10,000 donations to nearly 20 Democratic state parties and was a past donor to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., California Rep. Zoe Lofgren and now-retired Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Cook's donations to Republicans were more rare, and it is questionable whether the $1 million to Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration was not a move purely out of personal interest, forestalling the crackdown on woke Big Tech that so many Trump supporters wanted. Other Apple executives donated largely to Democrats during Cook's tenure as CEO, too.

It remains to be seen if Cook's successor will continue his vision. “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” said Ternus in the Monday release. “Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

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That ends almost a decade and a half of Tim Cook's primary leadership at Apple.

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