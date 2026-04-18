Leftists Look to Hire Pro-Gerrymandering Canvasser To Target College Students

A leftist activist group called “The Outreach Team” advertised to hire a canvasser at a relatively high hourly wage to push the radical election-rigging Virginia gerrymandering map to potential voters, and it is specifically targeting young voters.

Advertisement

The Indeed-advertised job, which started at $25 an hour (over $12 above Virginia minimum wage) and has apparently been filled, bashed President Donald Trump and his supporters in the description: “Help us turn out voters in Virginia to vote YES on Redistricting! With Trump and MAGA-controlled legislatures in other states working to rig congressional maps, Virginians are at risk of having their voices diminished in Washington.” This is pure balderdash, as the gerrymandering map is actually designed to ensure that red counties in the state will never have a voice again.

Continuing with a complete denial of reality in framing the outrageously unconstitutional map that will benefit only Democrat politicians as a win for the people, the ad claimed, “Virginians vote April 21st on a constitutional amendment that gives voters, not politicians, the power to protect fair representation for Virginia. From now through Election Day, April 21st, our team will connect directly with voters on the ground. We will be asking voters to VOTE YES to pass the new temporary redistricting amendment.” A Virginia judge blocked the torturously redrawn map, but Democrats are more desperate than ever to force it through somehow.

Advertisement

Campus Reform reported that the canvasser job description originally said the “team will connect directly with college students on their campus,” and would be “encouraging [students] to text three friends to” vote yes, emphasizing that the leftists are focused on lying to college students, who are often already receiving a steady diet of Democrat propaganda from their professors. After Campus Reform contacted The Outreach Team, however, the latter removed that language from the ad.

Read Also: New NYC Pipeline Will Bring Natural Gas to Millions

Monica Rudolph, a member of Virginia Tech’s College Republicans chapter, told Campus Reform, “We [college students] are very important to every election, especially these statewide ones, where our votes really count. With that being said, I do think the Democrats are twisting what this redistricting is actually doing as I have seen in advertising they are putting out.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Schlesman, executive director of The Family Foundation Action, argued that Democrats are getting worried because the legislation is so blatantly biased and unpopular. “Progressive groups have a horrible, complicated message to sell to voters to make them vote yes. That’s why they have to pay door knockers almost 30 an hour,” he posited.

Advertisement

As someone who worked as a political canvasser in Virginia for a Republican group in 2020 and made considerably less money an hour than The Outreach Team was offering for this pro-gerrymandering propagandist job, I have to say Schlesman has a point. Sure, leftist activists are usually better funded than conservatives, but if the starting salary is $25 an hour, it's quite possible the leftists also realize they are not winning this fight right now.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and Democrat lies? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.