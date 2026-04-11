Vance Says Iranian Regime Won't Make a Deal

In the least surprising international news this week, Vice President JD Vance provided an update Saturday night on his negotiations with the Iranian regime that included confirmation of that regime‘s refusal to make any reasonable deal. “The bad news is we have not reached an agreement,” he told the press.

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“We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. I think that we were quite flexible. We were quite accommodating,” the vice president stated. But unfortunately, when you deal with genocidal terrorists, flexibility is not likely to end with peace. There is only one language jihadis understand. And now the whole world can see how absolutely determined the Iranian regime is to have war and how totally opposed they are to peace. Vance said that the failure to strike a deal will be much worse for the Iranian regime than for us.

Within two hours of the ceasefire announcement, the Iranian regime was already bombing multiple countries in the Middle East, especially Israel. It also refused to track down and disable the mines it scattered in the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously demanding massive tolls from countries that send ships through the strait. Throughout every step of the process this week, the Iranian regime has been arrogant, demanding, defiant, and irrational.

Vance, who went to Pakistan with Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to talk with the representatives of the murderous mullahs, said April 11 U.S. time, “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. I won't go into all the details, because I don't want to negotiate in public after we negotiated for 21 hours in private, but the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”

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He emphasized, “That is the core goal of the President of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations.”

Related: America Begins Clearing Mines in Strait of Hormuz Because Iran Won’t

The Iranian regime has spent almost half a century not only enforcing domestic tyranny but building up a global terrorist network. They are fanatical fundamentalist Muslims, who believe Allah has given them a mission to destroy Judeo-Christian civilization.

As tragic as it is, the Iranian regime will never want peace with America and Israel. Of course that is what we want, but we have been waiting for 47 years for the Iranian regime to aim for it as well, and they never have.

The vice president confirmed that he will be returning to the United States after the failed negotiations. “We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made clear as we possibly could. And they have chosen not to accept our terms,” he stated.

President Trump told the press previously, “Let's see what happens -- maybe they make a deal, maybe they don't. It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.” It is not clear what the Trump administration plans to do next, however.

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