Iran Security Chief Had a $10 Million Bounty on His Head, but 'We Did It for Free'

The Iranian Islamic regime security chief eliminated in an Israeli strike had a huge U.S. bounty on his head, but as Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar said, “We did it for free.”

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Ali Larijani had a $10 million prize on his head. We did it for free. pic.twitter.com/KgiOscLCby — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 17, 2026

This is yet another reason Israel is by far the best ally of the United States. Not only do they engage in a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to conflicts, which is not true of any of our other allies (especially useless, whiny NATO), but they also always talk as if it is an honor to do us favors. This, even though American administrations, including on occasion that of President Donald Trump, have been serving Israel backhanded turns for years. Isn’t it amazing to have an ally who helps us eliminate our enemies instead of siding with them?

On March 13, the U.S. State Department announced multiple large new bounties on the heads of key Iranian regime leaders, including new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s top security official, as Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported.

As the State Department said at the time, “These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world.” In his statement after Larijani’s elimination, Sa’ar said that the price on the security chief’s head was $10 million, just like the bounty on Mojtaba Khamenei.

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Related: Israel Deplores Iranian Attack on Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Old City Jerusalem

The U.S. Rewards for Justice Program has for years offered bounties on key terrorists such as the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Muhammad al-Golani. Ironically, last year, the USA removed the bounty from al-Golani — who now goes by al-Sharaa — not because he stopped massacring Syrians, which he continued to do (particularly if they were Christian or Druze), but because he took over leadership of Syria.

To return to Larijani, JNS reported how cocky the security head was, in spite of numerous successful American and Israeli strikes on his fellow regime leaders. I think a lot of Americans keep expecting that the Iranians will surrender at some point, because they don’t understand that the current Iranian authorities really are fanatical ideologues who believe Allah has ordered them to fight America to the death.

Larijani posted a video of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian walking in Tehran on Friday for the country’s annual Quds Day demonstrations against Israel and taunted U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim that Iranian leaders were hiding underground. “Mr. Hegseth, our leaders have been, and still are, among the people,” Larijani wrote. “But your leaders? On Epstein’s island!”

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It is certainly embarrassing that our own leaders are so corrupt that our enemies can simply state facts about their pedophile scandals to mock them. But considering that Larijani worked for a regime that allowed and approved child marriage, and which is infamous for inflicting mass sexual abuse at home and funding mass rape overseas, he was hardly the one to be talking.

Fortunately, it seems Larijani will not be doing any talking anymore, except perhaps to the demons in hell.

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