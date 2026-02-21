Chinese-Born California Couple Had 26 Kids Via Surrogacy, Abused Them

Wealthy Chinese-born California resident Guojun Xuan had two children with his partner Silvia Zhang, but it wasn’t enough. They started a surrogacy business to churn out babies as if they were products in a factory.

Advertisement

California has weak surrogacy laws, which allowed the crazy couple to have altogether at least 26 children before authorities finally discovered the truth of the situation, according to the New York Post. Guojun Xuan reportedly had an insane obsession about producing a child who could go on to be president of the United States, since he could not run for president himself, being foreign-born. But the children also suffered from abuse in his home.

The couple called their agency Mark Surrogacy, and employees at their mansion described Xuan to The New Yorker as “a rich man who wants a lot of kids.” And he was not particular about how he got them, or how he treated them afterwards, so long as some of his DNA was in them.

From the Post:

Several of the children were named after prominent US politicians and foreign leaders — which [aide Melody] Song suggested was out of jealousy, since Xuan isn’t a “natural-born” American and cannot run for president… [Zhang and Xuan posed] as an unmarried couple who were desperate to give their daughter a sibling. Their heartfelt plea attracted dozens of women — ranging from lesbians to “sort of trad” wives — who agreed to carry their children. Each mother, though, figured they were the only person carrying for the couple…The couple were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and neglect in May 2025 after a 2-month-old baby in their care was brought to a local hospital with a traumatic brain injury. They are out on bond while a state child abuse investigation is underway.

Advertisement

At least one of the surrogate mothers now wants the child she carried. It is all such a mess. None of these people, neither the rich couple nor the surrogates, ever stopped to consider what would be best for the children, only what the adults involved wanted. But it is the children who will have to pay the price.

For Our VIPs: Why Are Lefty Billionaires Fleeing the California They Created?

There are two different problematic mentalities at play in the modern world surrounding reproduction. One is that babies are such a burden and a curse that they ought to be murdered through abortion. The other is held among people who either through an incurable medical condition or bad decision-making in their past cannot have children naturally, and so try to force God‘s hand through artificially “manufactured” babies.

The mentalities have two things in common, which is that both claim that man, and not God, should control the origin and end of life, and both require killing unborn babies, because surrogacy and IVF usually involve the creation of more babies than the surrogate wishes to accept. The “unwanted” fetuses are then frozen or terminated. In other words, surrogacy and IVF, like abortion, commercialize human life and objectify it into a commodity, rather than a sacred gift of God.

Advertisement

And as is obvious from the story about Zhang and Xuan, whenever man plays at being God, he makes a life-wrecking catastrophe out of it.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of California craziness and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.