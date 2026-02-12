Texas: Illegal Aliens Can No Longer Have Occupational Licenses

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just ended a Clinton-era John Cornyn decision that made it possible for illegal aliens to obtain occupational licenses.

Texas law requires that applicants for such licenses submit their Social Security numbers. But in 2001, then-Attorney General John Cornyn decided that, based on non-binding federal guidance, this was not an absolute requirement for receiving an occupational license. This, Paxton argued, created a vulnerability for illegal aliens to exploit the system. Paxton’s revocation of Cornyn's decision comes at almost the same time as he won a legal victory against a community acting as a haven for illegal aliens.

“Illegal aliens who don’t belong in this country should not be rewarded for their criminal actions by receiving occupational licenses that allow them to undercut the wages of American citizens,” said Paxton. “I have rescinded John Cornyn’s legal opinion that put Texans last by rolling out the red carpet for the invasion of our State. Illegals must be rounded up and deported instead of being given licenses to steal opportunities from Americans.”

Cornyn’s previous and troubling decision was that applicants for occupational licenses did not even have to have a Social Security number, much less submit one in compliance with state law, according to Paxton’s press release. It is unsurprising that the previous decision had been triggered by Clinton administration guidance, because it is the perfect example of a clever little Democrat workaround to pretend they are hiring cheap foreign labor legally. The problem is, some Republicans who prioritize cheap labor over the law and American workers are willing to turn a blind eye to Democrat abuses.

Paxton issued a new decision in compliance with Texas law, closing the loophole that allowed illegal aliens to apply for licenses. The attorney general framed his effort as part of a larger one by the Texas government to prevent illegal aliens from taking Americans’ jobs. Paxton specifically cited the fact that Gov. Greg Abbott enforced requirements for truck drivers to have English language proficiency.

The reform of occupational licensing requirements came as Paxton also, in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice, helped secure a $68 million settlement from Colony Ridge developers, per a Feb. 10 press release.

“Under my watch, Texas will never be a sanctuary for illegals. Colony Ridge endangered American citizens by allowing illegal aliens to run rampant on its streets, in its schools, and in its community,” Paxton stated. “Now, it’s time for those responsible to pay a steep cost for their unlawful actions. My office will continue to bring the full force of the law against anyone who threatens the safety of our state or creates a safe harbor for illegals.”

Of the settlement, $20 million will go to law enforcement efforts and building. Colony Ridge also has to put money toward improving infrastructure. Developers cannot sell land to individuals from certain countries, including Iran and China.

These wins keep Texans safer and more secure.

