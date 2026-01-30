HUD Ends Racist and Politically Fueled Biden-Era Initiatives

Catherine Salgado | 4:07 PM on January 30, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Ruark

And another one bites the dust! The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently took action to end a politically motivated, Biden-era investigation and eliminate government-funded housing for illegal aliens.

Advertisement

HUD, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, found thousands of foreign nationals living in housing funded by the federal agency. Besides insisting that tenants verify their citizenship status, a move which should save taxpayers money, HUD also took action this week to end a biased and unnecessary Democrat-started investigation into Texas.

The DHS and HUD audit of all HUD-funded housing tenants uncovered a good deal of fraud. Besides almost 200,000 tenants that needed eligibility verification, and some 25,000 deceased tenants, there were almost 6,000 “ineligible non-American tenants,” according to a January 23 HUD press release. That is a whole lot of foreigners receiving housing on the taxpayer's dime.

Secretary Scott Turner expressed his pride in collaborating with DHS on the audit. “We will leave no stone unturned… to execute on the President’s agenda of rooting out abuse of taxpayer funded resources,” he promised. “Ineligible non-citizens have no place to receive welfare benefits. With this new directive and audit, HUD is putting new processes in place to safeguard taxpayer resources and put the American people first.”

Advertisement

Illegal aliens are barred from accessing HUD-funded housing both by Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 and by Trump’s Executive Order 14218. The press release reported that Turner and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also signed a memorandum last year to end the misappropriation of funds for illegal aliens. Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) now have 30 days to comply and ensure their tenants are citizens.

Recommended: California Billionaire Tax Is So Bad That Even Newsom Wants to Ditch It

That is not the only move HUD is taking to reverse the disastrous effects of four years of Biden administration policies. In a Jan. 28 press release, HUD announced the closure of its investigation into the Texas General Land Office (GLO), an investigation that began during the Biden administration.

While the Biden-era HUD claimed evidence that the GLO engaged in civil rights violations through the distribution of disaster mitigation funds, Turner and his team believe this was false. The Biden administration was crying "racism" without foundation.

Following a thorough investigation, HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) determined prior allegations, based on a theory of disparate impact, that the Texas GLO engaged in racial discrimination when making grant awards were baseless and unfounded. HUD’s conclusion today demonstrates that the Texas GLO complied with federal standards to administer a race-neutral competition for high-impact disaster mitigation projects.

Advertisement

Turner said, “President Trump is ending weaponization of the federal government against the American people.” He accused the Biden administration of “politicized enforcement of federal civil rights law” that “deprived rural communities of essential disaster mitigation funds. This was an affront to all Americans. At HUD we have a duty to provide all communities, whether urban, rural, or tribal, with timely support in times of need. I am proud to remedy a grievous wrong against the great people of Texas.”

These are more wins for the Trump administration.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat fails and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CIVIL RIGHTS ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

Hey GOP! This News Report Is the Ad That Will Win the Midterms. Tim O'Brien
This May Be the Most Important Piece of Legislation of Our Lifetimes Matt Margolis
Donald Loves Melania Sarah Anderson
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Finally, a Little Justice for Victims of Seattle's 'Summer of Love' Victoria Taft
Florida Man Friday: His Car Was So Hot... Stephen Green
Cuba's Bad Day Just Got a Whole Lot Worse Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: So How's That Russo-Ukraine Oil War Going?
Tucker Carlson Is a 'Fervent Christian' but Feels 'Completely Comfortable in the Seat of Islam’
LIVE: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor
Advertisement