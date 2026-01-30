HUD Ends Racist and Politically Fueled Biden-Era Initiatives

And another one bites the dust! The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently took action to end a politically motivated, Biden-era investigation and eliminate government-funded housing for illegal aliens.

HUD, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, found thousands of foreign nationals living in housing funded by the federal agency. Besides insisting that tenants verify their citizenship status, a move which should save taxpayers money, HUD also took action this week to end a biased and unnecessary Democrat-started investigation into Texas.

The DHS and HUD audit of all HUD-funded housing tenants uncovered a good deal of fraud. Besides almost 200,000 tenants that needed eligibility verification, and some 25,000 deceased tenants, there were almost 6,000 “ineligible non-American tenants,” according to a January 23 HUD press release. That is a whole lot of foreigners receiving housing on the taxpayer's dime.

Secretary Scott Turner expressed his pride in collaborating with DHS on the audit. “We will leave no stone unturned… to execute on the President’s agenda of rooting out abuse of taxpayer funded resources,” he promised. “Ineligible non-citizens have no place to receive welfare benefits. With this new directive and audit, HUD is putting new processes in place to safeguard taxpayer resources and put the American people first.”

Illegal aliens are barred from accessing HUD-funded housing both by Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 and by Trump’s Executive Order 14218. The press release reported that Turner and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also signed a memorandum last year to end the misappropriation of funds for illegal aliens. Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) now have 30 days to comply and ensure their tenants are citizens.

That is not the only move HUD is taking to reverse the disastrous effects of four years of Biden administration policies. In a Jan. 28 press release, HUD announced the closure of its investigation into the Texas General Land Office (GLO), an investigation that began during the Biden administration.

While the Biden-era HUD claimed evidence that the GLO engaged in civil rights violations through the distribution of disaster mitigation funds, Turner and his team believe this was false. The Biden administration was crying "racism" without foundation.

Following a thorough investigation, HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) determined prior allegations, based on a theory of disparate impact, that the Texas GLO engaged in racial discrimination when making grant awards were baseless and unfounded. HUD’s conclusion today demonstrates that the Texas GLO complied with federal standards to administer a race-neutral competition for high-impact disaster mitigation projects.

Turner said, “President Trump is ending weaponization of the federal government against the American people.” He accused the Biden administration of “politicized enforcement of federal civil rights law” that “deprived rural communities of essential disaster mitigation funds. This was an affront to all Americans. At HUD we have a duty to provide all communities, whether urban, rural, or tribal, with timely support in times of need. I am proud to remedy a grievous wrong against the great people of Texas.”

These are more wins for the Trump administration.

