Trump Touts Lowest Trade Deficit in 17 Years and More Good News

President Donald Trump is proud to start the new year with positive economic news tending toward an even more prosperous future.

Trump announced “BREAKING NEWS” on Jan. 14 to tout statistics on the trade deficit, GDP, and tariffs’ success. After four years of the catastrophic policies from Bidenomics, the Trump administration had a massive economic mess to clean up, but they’re making good progress. No doubt Democrats will try to ignore or downplay the new numbers, which don’t fit their tariff propaganda.

Advertisement

The breaking news from the president was, “Numbers released today show that the United States of America has the lowest Trade Deficit since 2009, and going even lower. In addition, our Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is predicted to come in at over 5%, and that is after losing at least 1.5% to the Democrat ‘Shutdown.’”

Democrats shut down the government for weeks last fall in an effort to pressure Republicans to compromise on federal funding for illegal aliens’ healthcare and other unnecessary, unconstitutional, and expensive boondoggles.

Fortunately, that did not cripple the Trump administration‘s economic plan. “These incredible numbers, and the unprecedented SUCCESS of our Country, are a direct result of TARIFFS, which have rescued our Economy and National Security. I hope the Supreme Court is aware of these Historic, Country saving achievements prior to the issuance of their most important (ever!) Decision,” Trump added.

For Our VIPs: 'Sizeism' and Stupidity: The Right Promotes Health While the Left Undermines It

The Supreme Court is set to make a decision on the legality of Trump‘s tariffs as Democrats falsely say he does not have the power to impose them. Despite years of excessive tariffs on our goods from other countries, and the significant revenues the tariffs have already brought in ($179 billion+ for 2025), Democrats continue to complain about them. Naturally, they don’t want Americans to have a positive view of Republican economic policies this midterm year.

Advertisement

In his typical enthusiastic style, Trump wrote yesterday on Truth Social about his administration’s success so far. “Under my stewardship, the Economy is booming! A Manufacturing Renaissance and soaring Household Incomes are powering GDP gains that have not been seen in decades, and we are undergoing a DIS-inflationary boom,” he emphasized.

Under the Biden administration, “job gains” (the ones that actually occurred and were not mere fictions) were only going to immigrants, including illegal immigrants, or government workers, which is why the economy was in such a mess. The opposite is happening under Trump.

Trump bragged, “The Private Sector is growing by over 5% thanks to the most Business Investment we have ever seen, maybe in History, and Inflation trends are looking GOOD. All the smart money knows the ‘HOTTEST’ Economy in the World is the U.S.A. TIME TO INVEST!”

The U.S. economy is still not quite where it was before the COVID-19 lockdowns, and some young people are struggling to find jobs and houses, but they can be confident that the economy is improving instead of crashing, meaning better times are dawning.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Trump administration wins and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.