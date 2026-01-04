Commie Group Behind Pro-Maduro Protest Accused of CCP Ties

I know you will be shocked, but one of the groups organizing a protest against the Trump administration‘s arrest of the narcoterrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro is little more than a Chinese Communist Party (CCP), thinly veiled in democratic propaganda and openly supportive of terrorism.

Venezuelans both in their own country and across the world have poured into the streets in huge numbers to celebrate the defeat and arrest of their vicious dictator. Meanwhile, enlightened leftists who know so much better than the Venezuelans are sobbing about how the will of the people of Venezuela has been violated, international law has been broken, and national sovereignty has been trampled. Apparently, sending terrorists in large numbers to the United States, fueling a deadly drug war, stealing our oil, oppressing his own people, and staying in power despite not winning an election did not make Maduro an illegitimate dictator for leftists.

While virtually every leftist politician on the planet has rushed to declare full support for dictator Nicolas Maduro…



…the Venezuelan people are out in the streets celebrating his downfall.



Among the self-righteously furious groups is The People’s Forum, which expressed its outrage on Facebook. “Early this morning, Trump bombed Venezuela and illegally kidnapped its President, declaring that the U.S. would ‘run’ the country and sell its oil. Now, President Nicolás Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn,” the commies ranted.

The same people who were perfectly fine with Hamas terrorists invading Israel to burn babies alive asserted, “This is an unprecedented crime against a sovereign nation and a warning of how far this administration is willing to go. We will show up as people in the United States to make one thing unmistakably clear: we will not accept the kidnapping of the Presidents of sovereign countries in our name.” It announced a protest for today, Jan. 4, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

But here’s the kicker — The People’s Forum came under congressional investigation last year as House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith accused it of being a foreign agent for the CCP. Turns out they are not so much representatives of the “people in the United States.” The group also explicitly justified Hamas’s Oct. 7 atrocities against Israel.

The People’s Forum organizes riots and supports various evil causes, with the latest being Maduro. Back in September, Smith told Fox News, “Using U.S. taxpayer-subsidized tax-exempt status to promote foreign propaganda on behalf of a nation hostile to U.S. interests, while simultaneously justifying terrorism, is unacceptable and potentially in violation of U.S. law. The American people deserve transparency, and this Committee will hold The People’s Forum accountable for its ties to the CCP and its role in spreading violence and chaos in our communities.”

The outlet explained the CCP connection:

Smith also pointed to The People’s Forum’s role in promoting pro-CCP narratives. The group has hosted events glorifying the Chinese revolution, partnered with Beijing-aligned collectives such as the Qiao Collective and maintained close ties to media outlets within former tech mogul Neville Roy Singham’s pro-China influence network. Public reporting suggests The People’s Forum has accepted $20 million from Singham, and his wife Jodie Evans, the founder of Code Pink, from 2017 to 2022, routed through shell companies and donor-advised funds, according to Smith's letter… [this] amounts to operating as an unregistered agent of a foreign power under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The CCP is the number one enemy of the United States of America. It is also furious that the arrest of Maduro happened on the night after a Chinese delegation went to Venezuela to express support for the dictator. The People’s Forum is in a dither because their true masters’ dictator pal is in handcuffs.

