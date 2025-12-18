Kennedy Center Name Change — Guess Who?

The board of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., has just voted to add the name of another president to its title.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the official new name of the Trump-Kennedy Center today in an X post. President Donald Trump and his appointees have been making dramatic changes at the Kennedy Center, and the board decided to honor Trump’s contribution.

Advertisement

Leavitt posted, “I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

She enthusiastically enumerated Trump’s reforms: “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

Read Also: House Passes Anti-Transing ‘Protect Children’s Innocence’ Act

Trump reacted to the name change by saying he was “honored.” He boasted, “We saved the building.”

Trump on a vote to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center:



"Well, I was honored by it. The board is a very distinguished board ... We saved the building." pic.twitter.com/OOjD7U2dmQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

Before Trump fired board of trustee members and joined the board himself, along with administration officials, to enact financial and administrative reforms, the Kennedy Center was hosting “woke” events, including a scheduled drag show. The Kennedy Center was also $72 million in debt, hence the need for financial overhaul.

Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month, taking an unprecedentedly center stage role at the event. The Kennedy Center also just hosted an openly Christian Christmas show:

Kennedy Center Interim Director Rick Grenell said putting Christ back in Christmas was a goal:

There has been a lot of attention on FIFA and the Kennedy Center honors, but I am most excited about this celebration tonight.



One of the first decisions we made when I arrived at the Kennedy Center was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas time (the NYT mocked… https://t.co/e0ytDUGm6u — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

Jack Posobiec shared a quote from Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, who said, “The unanimous vote recognizes that the current Chairman saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction. The new Trump Kennedy Center reflects the unequivocal bipartisan support for America’s cultural center for generations to come.”

No doubt Democrats’ heads will explode at the name change. It remains to be seen how long the name will last into the future.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Christmas traditions. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.