Kennedy Center Name Change — Guess Who?

Catherine Salgado | 2:30 PM on December 18, 2025
(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

The board of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., has just voted to add the name of another president to its title.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the official new name of the Trump-Kennedy Center today in an X post. President Donald Trump and his appointees have been making dramatic changes at the Kennedy Center, and the board decided to honor Trump’s contribution.

Advertisement

Leavitt posted, “I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

She enthusiastically enumerated Trump’s reforms: “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

Read AlsoHouse Passes Anti-Transing ‘Protect Children’s Innocence’ Act

Trump reacted to the name change by saying he was “honored.” He boasted, “We saved the building.”

Advertisement

Before Trump fired board of trustee members and joined the board himself, along with administration officials, to enact financial and administrative reforms, the Kennedy Center was hosting “woke” events, including a scheduled drag show.  The Kennedy Center was also $72 million in debt, hence the need for financial overhaul.

Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month, taking an unprecedentedly center stage role at the event. The Kennedy Center also just hosted an openly Christian Christmas show:

Kennedy Center Interim Director Rick Grenell said putting Christ back in Christmas was a goal:

Advertisement

Jack Posobiec shared a quote from Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, who said, “The unanimous vote recognizes that the current Chairman saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction. The new Trump Kennedy Center reflects the unequivocal bipartisan support for America’s cultural center for generations to come.”

No doubt Democrats’ heads will explode at the name change. It remains to be seen how long the name will last into the future.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Christmas traditions. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Recommended

[UPDATED] Plane Belonging to NASCAR Star Crashes in North Carolina Sarah Anderson
DEI and the Death of Excellence: How Ideological Selection Degrades Culture Over Time Jamie K. Wilson
Reports: Brown University ‘Person of Interest’ Identified and Linked to Separate Murder Catherine Salgado
Two Fraudsters Trafficked $7 Million in SNAP Funds Catherine Salgado
The Morning Briefing: Trump Hails 2025 Successes, but I'm Just Here for the Trolling Stephen Kruiser
Australians Arrest More Bondi ‘Violent Plotters,’ Looks Like Another Islamist Cell Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 2
What 'Queer' Really Means and Other Gen-Z Language Mysteries
Support Conservative Hollywood: Two New Films Set to Release
Advertisement