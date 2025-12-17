BREAKING: Dan Bongino Leaving FBI in January

Catherine Salgado | 5:55 PM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dan Bongino, the former show host who has been serving as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has announced he will be leaving his position come the new year.

Bongino confirmed the resignation himself in a Dec. 17 X post. “I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” he wrote. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

It appears Bongino might be returning to his previous job as a show host, since Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski responded to the announcement, “America needs you behind the mic[.] Bongino and Rumble armies are ready.”

Bongino is leaving as the FBI is an epicenter of controversy, with some MAGA supporters dissatisfied with the FBI’s handling of the Epstein Files and other hot-button political crises and crimes. Most recently, the FBI has drawn criticism for failing to identify anything definite about the gunman who killed two students at Brown University Saturday. Perhaps Bongino aims to distance himself from the various and ongoing controversies.

The outgoing deputy director has also touted FBI wins, however, such as busting a plot by pro-Palestinian, anti-ICE radicals in Los Angeles to bomb multiple locations on New Year’s Eve.

This is a developing story.

