BLM Leader Indicted for Fraud, Money Laundering

The leader of the Oklahoma City chapter of BLM was just charged by the Department of Justice with wire fraud and money laundering.

Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson was executive director of Black Lives Matter OKC (BLMOKC) and, therefore, was able to access its financial accounts on PayPal and Cash App. The DOJ detailed the charges against Dickerson and her organization in a press release on Thursday.

Not only did BLMOKC not use the money it received for bail funds for that purpose, but the organization also received substantial charitable donations, despite not being officially registered as a tax-exempt charity organization, per the DOJ. BLMOKC used its affiliation and sponsorship with Arizona-based Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) to receive charitable donations, despite its non-charity status.

In exchange, AFGJ insisted that BLMOKC be willing to account for how the charitable donations were used and insisted its consent be required if the partner organization wished to purchase any real estate. Dickerson violated that agreement.

The Department of Justice explained how the fraud and money laundering came in:

Beginning in late spring 2020, BLMOKC raised funds to support its social justice mission from online donors, as well as from national bail funds. In total, BLMOKC raised more than $5.6 million, which included grants from national bail funds, including the Community Justice Exchange, Massachusetts Bail Fund, and Minnesota Freedom Fund. Most of those funds were routed through AFGJ, as fiscal sponsor, to BLMOKC.

BLMOKC was supposed to use the money for posting race rioters’ pretrial bail, but BLMOKC was sometimes permitted to use that returned bail cash either for a revolving bail fund or for some vague “social justice” project. But Dickerson, between June 2020 and October 2025, was embezzling the funds earmarked for specific purposes.

For example, a staggering $3.15 million of the returned bail money ended up in her personal accounts, used for shopping sprees, a vacation, groceries, and real estate. The DOJ wrote specifically what her expenditures were for:

recreational travel to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic for herself and her associates; tens of thousands of dollars in retail shopping; at least $50,000 in food and grocery deliveries for herself and her children; a personal vehicle registered in her name; and six real properties in Oklahoma City deeded in her own name or in the name Equity International, LLC, an entity she exclusively controlled.

Dickerson went so far as to submit two false annual reports to AFGJ using interstate wire communications. She did not, of course, admit that she had used so much of the money for her own personal indulgence, but asserted in the reports that she had used it only for tax-exempt purposes.

A federal grand jury indicted Dickerson on 25 counts on Dec. 3, the DOJ stated. U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced the charges. These were five counts of money laundering and 20 counts of wire fraud. Every single one of the wire fraud charges could carry a 20-year sentence and a fine of $250,000. The money laundering charges carry the same fine, but the prison sentence would be up to 10 years for each count. Dickerson could also be ordered to pay twice the amount of the “criminally derived property.”

BLMOKC and Dickerson were following the tradition of the national BLM and its infamous socialist leader, Patrisse Cullors, who profited so much from the summer of love and mostly fiery protests that she was able to settle down in a massive mansion. Race baiters never help the people they claim to care so much about, but they do seem to enrich themselves very successfully.

