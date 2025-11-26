Man With 72 Prior Arrests Set Woman on Fire

A career criminal with more than 70 prior arrests was still free on the streets of Chicago, and therefore, he literally lit up a woman like a torch on the “L” train. That’s Democrat policies at work.

If an individual has been arrested 72 times, has been convicted on eight felony charges, and also on seven misdemeanors, you would think that you might consider locking him up for good. But if you are a Democrat, your knee-jerk reaction is always to release the violent criminal with a light slap on the wrist so that he can just continue his reign of terror. And the criminal in question decided to use his latest release from justice to set a woman on the train with him on fire, per a White House press release.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law establishing a no-cash bail law in Illinois, which allows many criminals to go free despite serious dangers to the community. And Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is too busy complaining about arrests of illegal alien criminals to care about homegrown criminals.

Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies fuel crime in the dangerous cesspool known as Chicago. Last week, a woman was riding the “L” train when Lawrence Reed, the creep with the massive rap sheet, doused her in gasoline. She fled panicked through the train, but Reed caught up with her and set her ablaze. The victim was left in critical condition with horrendous burns. At the time, Reed was out of jail for another violent crime charge with electronic monitoring, which he had repeatedly violated, according to the White House.

The New York Post reported:

Lawrence Reed, 50, was hit with a federal terrorism charge after he was caught on camera dousing the 26-year-old woman in gasoline, chasing her through the train car and then setting her alight on Monday night, according to authorities. Reed, who allegedly shouted “burn alive b–h” when he was arrested, was ordered to stay behind bars during a court hearing Friday.

One of Reed’s previous offenses was lighting the Thompson Center government building on fire as Pritzker was set to hold a press conference. Reed was convicted of arson but only received probation in 2020. The crime for which he was supposed to be under electronic monitoring before his latest near-deadly incident was for knocking a social worker unconscious.

The White House press release blamed one particular political party:

While President Trump fights tooth and nail to make America’s cities safe again — crushing these reckless Democrat policy disasters, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with police, and surging federal resources into the neighborhoods Democrats have abandoned — delusional politicians like Pritzker and Johnson arrogantly double down on the same failed policies that handed a violent thug a can of gasoline and a match.

The release ended on an emphatic note of protest against these awful Democrat policies that endanger so many law-abiding Americans: “Enough is enough. President Trump is taking our streets back from the savages who terrorize them and from the Democrats who keep setting them free.” Without law and order, we have no country.

