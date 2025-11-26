[UPDATE] Conflicting Reports About National Guardsmen's Conditions, Governor Asks for Prayers

UPDATE: 4:13 p.m. Eastern: Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.) posted on X that there are conflicting reports on the condition of the National Guardsmen.

We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information.



Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community. — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

Advertisement

He asked for prayers as well.

Original Story:

Tragically, the two National Guardsmen shot near the White House today have died. This will be a heartbreaking Thanksgiving for their families.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey confirmed the fatalities, as the Guardsmen were from that state. A suspect is in custody, but his motive is not known. The fact that they were shot at close range has led some people to speculate that it was a deliberate terrorist hit.

Gov. Morrisey posted on X, “It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.”

Recommended: Man With 72 Prior Arrests Set Woman on Fire

He added, “Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

Advertisement

Before the Guardsmen's deaths confirmed, Pres. Donald Trump released a statement: “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

One thing is for certain — Democrats did and said everything possible to gin up violent hatred against the National Guard in D.C.

Note: It's the holiday season, which means PJ Media VIP's Black Friday sale is back!

Now through Monday evening, 11:59 PM ET, receive 60% OFF an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership with promo code FIGHT.