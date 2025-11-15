Montana Teens Build Houses, Learn Skills in Real Time

A group of young high schoolers in Montana are building houses. Yes, real houses for people in need. They didn’t have to get a college degree or to spend years getting numerous certifications while foreigners with H1B visas held down their jobs. They are learning skills in real time, and they represent the American talent of our present and future — if we just tap into it.

“Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe went to Great Falls, Mont., to visit a shop class there. The high school students in the class “are building actual houses. Not birdhouses or doll houses – real homes, built to code from the ground up for real people, and move-in ready,” Rowe emphasized. Amazing what kids can learn when they’re taught well!

The Founders and Booker T. Washington wanted American youth to learn practical skills and classical education, but our education system long ago ditched both. That’s a massive problem that needs to be corrected. This “should be at or near the top of every governor’s agenda in every single state. Because tomorrow’s skilled workforce is currently in the 8th grade, and if we don’t meet these kids where they are — right now — with programs like this, we’re in for a world of hurt,” as Rowe put it.

He described his visit to see the students’ handiwork, which coincided with a visit from the governor. “Yesterday, I toured the latest home these kids are in the process of building. It’s the 48th such home built since 1998, through this remarkable program,” Rowe marveled. “It's encouraging to see public/private partnerships done right. And really, it’s not that complicated; it just takes a few stubborn people in various organizations who won't take no for an answer.”

That’s how charity should work — the community getting together to contribute, not government forcibly redistributing income. Rowe emphasized what a mistake it is not to have such classes ubiquitously in schools:

This is the third time in two months I’ve seen a program like this in action. The first was in Western North Carolina, (Rebuilding the Hollars), the second was in New Orleans… Today, standing in the shop class at Great Falls, watching dozens of engaged students cutting, hammering, measuring, and fabricating, it occurred to me that I was wrong. Taking shop class out of high school was not merely a mistake - it was the single dumbest decision in the history of modern education. We didn't just rob a whole generation of students, we robbed ourselves, in a colossal, self-inflicted wound that's led directly to a host of unintended consequences - including the current shortages in every essential skilled trade.

This is particularly important in light of recent comments from Donald Trump asserting that H-1Bs are necessary to fill manufacturing and engineering jobs because Americans don’t have the skills. Leaving aside the fact that Americans fill nine out of 10 manufacturing jobs in this country and the top five engineering schools worldwide are in America, 80% of H-1B visas are for entry-level jobs, meaning they are simply receiving training that could’ve been given to an American. Except the foreigners come at cheaper wages.

We have all the talent we need right here in America. We just need to provide kids the training to turn them into skilled workmen.

