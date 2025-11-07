First Trans New Hampshire Representative Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation

The first transgender representative in New Hampshire’s history just pleaded guilty to charges of pedophilic sex abuse.

Ex-Rep. “Stacie-Marie” Laughton (D) is a man who masquerades as a woman — and has a thing for child sex exploitation. It turns out that when an individual openly displays one type of mental illness and sexual perversion, he is liable to be guilty of another. The former Democrat representative also has a lengthy criminal history dating back to before his election, raising questions about why he was free and allowed to run for and hold political office.

Advertisement

Laughton’s former partner, Lindsay Groves, worked at a daycare in Massachusetts, where she took sexually explicit photos of the children she was supposed to watch, between ages three and five, and sent them to Laughton. Groves already admitted to the crime and said Laughton specifically requested the nude photos and that the two texted thousands of times about them, per WMUR9 ABC.

New Hampshire voters elected Laughton three times to the New Hampshire House, but Laughton had to resign twice over legal issues. He has now pleaded guilty to the child exploitation charges and will be sentenced in February, as will Groves.

New Hampshire’s first transgender representative pleaded guilty to child exploitation pic.twitter.com/2O24YlDEiS — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) November 7, 2025

For Our VIPs: Trans Teacher Makes Death Threat Over Pronouns as Court Rules Against Forced Use

The UK Daily Mail clarified that the daycare that employed Groves was Creative Minds in Tyngsborough, Mass. Laughton was in office as a lawmaker at the time he requested the images of the children and gloated over them. Someone tipped off the Nashua Police Department, leading to the investigation. The two child abusers could be in prison for decades, depending on how they are sentenced, and since Republicans run New Hampshire at the state level, that could happen.

Advertisement

Groves “used natural bathroom breaks for the children ... to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the (former intimate partner) via text message,” The Daily Mail quoted the affidavit. The outlet placed the number of the partners’ “illicit discussions” about the children at 2,500.

Interestingly, Laughton reportedly has a criminal history. The quote below is from The Daily Mail. Note that it is using Laughton‘s preferred pronouns rather than accurate ones:

Her lengthy criminal history dates back to 2002, when she was arrested for domestic violence/criminal mischief in that year and a sexual assault charge against a woman in 2003, when Laughton was still identifying as a male. In 2015, she was arrested for making a bomb threat against the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. In 2021, she was arrested once again for misusing the state's 911 texting system.

None of that prevented him from being reelected because Democrats love criminals.

And as long as media outlets, politicians, and legal authorities continue to affirm the mental illness of transgenders no matter what, there will continue to be scandals like Laughton’s.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Democrat criminals and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion.