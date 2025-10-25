‘Gender Transition’ Doctor Surrenders License After Texas Lawsuit

A doctor who prescribed harmful and dangerous drugs to “trans” children surrendered her medical license, thanks to a lawsuit from the Texas attorney general.

Dr. May Lau can no longer practice in the state of Texas, according to a press release from Attorney General Ken Paxton, who brought the case against Lau for her unscientific and unsafe imposition of gender ideology on children. It is quite simply impossible to alter one’s biological sex, and trying to do so only causes permanent damage to a person’s body.

“Doctors who permanently hurt kids by giving them experimental drugs are nothing more than disturbed left-wing activists who have no business being in the medical field,” emphasized Attorney General Paxton.

He added, “May Lau has done untold damage to children, both physically and psychologically, and the surrendering of her Texas medical license is a major victory for our state. My case against her for breaking the law will continue, and we will not relent in holding anyone who tries to ‘transition’ kids accountable.”

Paxton’s press release added a few more details on Lau’s ongoing case:

As part of his case against Lau, Attorney General Paxton previously entered into a Rule 11 agreement with Lau, which ensured that she stopped practicing medicine on patients entirely as this case continued. The surrendering of her medical license permanently bars Lau from experimenting on children in Texas in the future. The case against her for violating state law by giving illegal cross-sex hormones to kids to “transition” them remains ongoing.

Lau and other medical professionals who mutilate and permanently injure children with their woke idiocy should all lose their medical licenses. What happened to the Hippocratic Oath? Why do doctors hurt instead of heal now?

And yes, the “transgender treatments” are medically disastrous. “Common” side effects from hormone therapy can include blood clots, polycythemia, hair loss, weight gain, acne, gallstones, elevated liver enzymes, and dyslipidaemia. It can also cause infertility, depression, and suicidal ideation. Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain.

And since research shows a majority of young people with gender dysphoria grow out of it, not to mention the fact that changing sexes is impossible, rushing children into supposed “treatments” that permanently change their bodies is unforgivable. It simply sets them up for heartache and endless doctor visits later. But perhaps that is the point — transgender youth are likely to be permanent patients, bringing vast amounts of money to the medical profession. The transgender surgery industry is estimated to be worth $5 billion by the end of this decade.

At least Lau will no longer be giving children horrible advice and even worse medications. The tragic question is, how many young lives has she already warped?

Other attorneys general should follow Paxton’s lead on this. Our children deserve so much better from doctors than transgender lies.

