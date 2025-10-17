Taliban’s Reign of Terror in Staggering Stats

A new report exposes thousands of disappearances and tortures, and hundreds of displaced families and killings, in just one province in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Ever since the Biden administration’s disastrous, deadly, and shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan, the terrorist Taliban has been in full control of that country. That has been a catastrophe for the inhabitants, who now live under harsh and arbitrary sharia. And in Panjshir province, under Taliban rule since September 2021, the terror and abuse have been quantified in shocking statistics.

The Panjshiryan Worldwide Council (PWC) issued a report, translated in part by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which provided the data. In Panjshir alone, there have been 15,500 arrests, disappearances, and examples of torture. PWC also found evidence of hundreds of targeted Taliban killings (543) in the last four years.

Furthermore, the Taliban carried out 285 seizures of private property and forcibly displaced more than 450 families.

From the report:

Targeted and mysterious killings, various kinds of torture, enforced disappearances of individuals, forced displacements, severe restrictions imposed on women and civil and cultural activists, banning girls and women from education, setting houses and schools on fire, turning educational centers into Taliban madrassas, the excessive creation of military bases, imposing psychological pressures, and increasing social restrictions are among the violations that the Taliban have committed against the common people in this province

Where PWC goes a little off the rails is in trying to claim these abuses are against Islamic teachings. They certainly are not, since Islamic texts endorse murder and harsh punishment for numerous reasons. That is especially true when it comes to women, which is why the Taliban deprived all female residents of Panjshir of their rights. Muslim women are second-class citizens, to use Western terminology. Education, employment, and healthcare are now barred or restricted for Panjshir women. Unfortunately for Panjshir, the locals are more moderate Muslims than the Taliban terrorists.

PWC noted that the forced displacement often deprives Panjshir locals of houses so that Taliban supporters who move in from other provinces can take the homes. Among the properties which the Taliban also seized are schools, mosques, and a hospital. One Taliban technique is to burn down educational institutions; another is to turn them into Taliban bases.

"The consequences of these cruel actions have inflicted deep psychological, social, economic, and educational harm on the Panjshir society and have threatened and endangered the physical and psychological security of the people's present and future," notes the report.

Why is it that the Westerners who bewail Gazan Muslims have no tears for the Muslims oppressed in Afghanistan? Why is it that the cruelty and crimes of Islamic jihadi regimes elicit so little concern and aid from “democracies” worldwide?

